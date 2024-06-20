A horrific accident claimed the life of one person at a shopping centre in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal

A motorist lost control of his car, which ploughed through the top storey of a mall's parking lot, eventually landing on its roof

South Africans headed online to share their thoughts and condolences for the late driver

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

One person died when a car ploughed through the fifth-storey wall of a Durban mall's parking lot. Images: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL – A horrific accident claimed the life of one person when the car he drove ploughed through a fifth-storey wall at a Durban mall's parking lot.

Accident in Durban shopping centre claims 1

According to Arrive Alive, the horrific incident involved only one car at the Atrium Shopping Centre on 20 June. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and drove through the parking area's wall. The vehicle fell five storeys to the ground and landed on its roof, trapping the driver.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The driver was declared dead on the scene. The pictures show the extent of the accident. The car was on its roof, and bricks lay strewn around it.

South Africans horrified by Durban mall car crash

Netizens on Facebook and Twitter were shaken by the accident. Many also sent their condolences to the driver.

This video is not for sensitive viewers. Viewers' discretion is advised. Click here to watch the video.

Rethabile Koqo said:

"It was pure luck that there was no pedestrian walking by at the time. It's unfortunate for the senior citizen in the car."

Osthuizen Irvin said:

"It could possibly have been a heart attack."

Thando MoWay claimed:

"Right after buying it."

Ditaru commented on another post:

"That speed inside a building... there must be something that went wrong with the driver here. May the soul of the departed rest in peace."

Shebeshxt's lawyer confirms case opened against driver responsible for accident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Shebesht's legal representative confirmed that he was not in trouble with the law.

His lawyer, Lot Ramusi, said a case was opened against the driver allegedly responsible for the accident.

Shebeshxt was on his way to his gig with his wife and daughter when he was involved in an accident. Initial reports claimed that Shebeshxt had lost a leg. Lot Ramui, the lawyer, however, reassured South Africans that he had not lost a leg.

South Africans were torn emotionally at the reality of Shebeshxt losing his daughter. Many prayed for him and sent condolences.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News