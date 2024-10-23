EFF member Antionette Shikoane has been appointed as Acting Mayor of the West Rand District Municipality

The district municipality comprises three local municipalities: Merafong City, Mogale City, and Rand West.

The EFF believe that Shikoane will bring transparent and accountable leadership to the area of Gauteng

The EFF is celebrating the appointment of Antionette Shikoane as the new acting leader of the West Rand District Municipality. Image: West Rand District Municipality/ Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are heralding the appointment of one of their members to the post of acting mayor of a Gauteng municipality.

Antionette Shikoane was earlier appointed as the acting mayor of the West Rand District Municipality.

Her appointment was finalised by the executive mayor, Thabiso Bovungana, and she will serve as the acting mayor until Sunday, 28 October.

EFF praises decision to appoint Shikoane

The Red Berets have welcomed Shikoane’s appointment, saying that it was a statement of confidence in the EFF member who also serves as a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Health and Social Development.

The EFF further praised the new acting mayor, saying that she always displayed the utmost diligence and dedication to serve the people of West Rand.

“Her appointment comes at a time wherein the people deserve honest, transparent and accountable leadership,” the EFF said.

The West Rand District Municipality is located in the west of the Gauteng Province and extends from Randfontein in the west to Roodepoort in the east.

It comprises three local municipalities: Merafong City, Mogale City, and Rand West.

South Africans unconvinced by appointment

While Shikoane will serve as mayor for only a short period, some social media users were quick to comment on the fact that an EFF member had the top job in a Gauteng municipality.

Lonwabo Maqgabini said:

“Drama has started already now.”

Wendy White added:

“Oh Lord.”

Eli BerZerker asked:

“How many of them have degrees in economics other than parasitic looting 101?”

Mass exodus of members predicted for EFF

Shikoane’s appointment brings some good news to the party, which has recently experienced a large number of members departing.

Briefly News recently reported that a political analyst believed more members would follow suit after Floyd Shivambu's exit.

Shivambu was the former deputy president of the party and one of the founding members, but he is now with the EFF.

Source: Briefly News