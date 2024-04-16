Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza announced his 10-member mayoral committee on 16 April 2024.

The committee consisted of five EFF members, four ANC members, one AIC member and the speaker's EFF

Some citizens weren't sold on the makeup of the committee, and others couldn't help but point out that not much has changed

Newly elected Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza revealed his 10-member mayoral committee on 16 April 2024.

EFF heads five portfolios

According to BusinessLIVE, the ANC member handed the EFF five tender-heavy portfolios – a move which was described as a show of commitment to working with other parties.

Xhakaza was elected unopposed on 11 April 2024 after a vote of no confidence against his predecessor, the AIC’s Sivuyile Ngodwana.

The new Ekurhuleni mayoral committee:

Water & sanitation MMC Thembi Msane (EFF)

Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga (EFF)

Environmental resources |& waste management MMC Leshaka Manamela (EFF)

Community services MMC Bridget Thusi (EFF)

Human settlements MMC Kgopelo Hollo (EFF)

Community safety MMC Sizakele Masuku (ANC)

Development planning & real estate MMC Nomadlozi Nkosi (ANC)

Roads & transport planning MMC Andile Mngwevu (ANC)

Energy MMC Mzayifani Ngwenya (ANC)

Corporate & shared services MMC Ngodwana (AIC)

EFF councillor Nthabiseng Tshivhenga stayed on as council speaker.

Action SA critiques committee

According to EWN, ActionSA criticised the inclusion of five EFF members in the new mayoral committee.

The party's Siyanda Makhubo said the new committee sacrificed service delivery for their convenience.

Netizens react to newly announced committee

South Africans have mixed reactions to Mayor Xhakaza's selection.

@NtshengeSingo said

"Ekurhuleni residents you are on your own. The ANC is in cahoots with the EFF."

@Hloni_Ngwato added:

"So EFF lost nothing. They are still in charge of municipal funds, how does it feel."

@sydneyntantiso stated:

"ActionSA needs to understand that if you take a shot, make sure you don't miss."

@Kgabo48649279 commented:

"ActionSA they just removed AIC mayor and install ANC mayor "

@AlanNaidoo3 reflected:

"I’ve called it weeks ago that MMC for finance will remain with EFF. ANC and EFF are birds of a feather."

