The main opposition party has refused to table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa

DA leader John Steenhuisen claimed that the party preferred to wait for the Section 89 impeachment process to be concluded

Steenhuisen claimed that the instability of the situation warranted that it should be dealt with delicately and not with force

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has decided against tabling a motion of no confidence in embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa. Party leader John Steenhuisen claimed that the DA didn't believe the motion was the best course of action.

DA leader John Steenhuisen claimed that tabling a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa would not be the best course of action. Image: Jaco Marais & Stefan Rousseau

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen revealed his party's position on President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala plight to opposition parties on Monday, 5 December. The DA leader said the party preferred to wait for the Section 89 impeachment process to reach its conclusion.

In the letter, Steenhuisen wrote that the DA believed that the National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngakula, would be justified if she denied the motion of no confidence until the Section 89 process was complete.

According to TimesLIVE, the DA leader also called for Ramaphosa's future to be handled delicately, given the unstable situation in South Africa, adding that politicians must act in the nation's best interests.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Forum of Opposition Political Parties, which contains 11 parties in the national assembly, stated that if the DA fails to table the motion as the official opposition, the Economic Freedom Fighters will do so in their sted. The EFF will table the motion before the sitting of the national assembly on Tuesday, 6 December, EWN reported.

Despite the DA's cautious approach to Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga, Steenhuisen assured opposition parties that the DA was committed to holding the president accountable.

Here's what citizens had to say about the DA's reluctance to table the motion of no confidence:

@mabone8 commented:

"Smart move, but let the commercial politicians win by themselves...It's called the constitutional state. We allowed Zuma to exhaust all the legal avenues, including the rescission nonsense. Let's give CR the same latitude, bathong!"

@Kevinho50597001 claimed:

"Two words: 'same sponsors'"

@Bethram_ added:

"Good! They understand this is an ANC internal affair for the elective conference, nothing to do with the country's best interest."

@Mzania_L accused:

"Hypocrites."

Julius Malema bashes President Ramaphosa for being arrogant, vows to oust him from power

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, is gunning for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Malema chastised Ramaposa for being "arrogant in his criminality" and vowed to unseat the president from power.

The red berets leader made the statement during a press conference on Monday, 5 December, where the EFF clarified its position on the Phala Phala saga. Malema said Ramaphosa had a duty to step down following the release of the Section 89 committee report into the burglary at the president's Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The independent panel report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the law in his conduct following the theft of foreign currency (approximately R9.5 million) from the game farm. The report also stated that there might be grounds for the president to be impeached, IOL reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News