The family of former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa is happy that justice was served

This was after the man who was found guilty of murdering Magaqa was given a lengthy prison sentence

South Africans were not satisfied with the sentence, and some called for a further investigation into those who paid for the hit

KWAZULU-NATAL — Sindiso Magaqa's family, while celebrating the sentence his killer received, is still calling for those behind his assassination to be arrested.

The family welcomes sentence

According to SABC News, the family of the African National Congress Youth League's former secretary general celebrated that Sbusiso Ncengwa was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to the murder. Ncengwa appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on 7 July 2025, where he was sentenced to more than 80 years for the charges. His sentences will run concurrently.

Family calls for more arrests

Despite celebrating the stiff sentence, his family has called for those behind his killing to be arrested. Magaqa's brother, Lwazi, said that the family is hoping that the sentencing will be followed by the arrest of the big fish behind his killing.

He remarked that Magaqa's mother is aging and living on a social grant because Magaqa was the breadwinner. Lwazi also said that Magaqa left behind three children, and the situation is not looking good.

Ncengwa's damning affidavit

In an affidavit, Ncengwa linked senior municipal officials to the former ANCYL leader's death. He said that he and the other accused on trial for Magaqa's murder were promised R120,000 and tenders for the murder.

He also alleged that they called the hit because Magaqa was going to open criminal cases against two senior politicians who were involved in corruption in Umzimkhulu.

He also asked for leniency in his sentencing. His lawyer said that Ncengwa called Magaqa's family and apologised for killing him. He also said he killed Magaqa out of financial desperation and was the sole breadwinner.

South Africans not satisfied

South Africans commenting on Facebook shared their views on the sentence.

Thabang Joy asked:

"So did the accused confess to who hired him?"

Ivan Maphike said:

"There's more to this case. I think the murderers are still out there. Mkhwaanzi's bombshell has opened my eyes."

Skosana Dumisani said:

"We are not happy with the sentence. He deserves a double life sentence."

Adolf Madibana asked:

"Who's the mastermind, because it won't end with Magaqa?"

Kagiso R Mmusi said:

"Killing has become a hobby in South Africa."

Malindi Ree asked:

"We want to know who hired him?"

EFF calls for action

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters called for a probe into the politicians implicated in Magaqa's murder. This was after Ncengwa pleaded guilty and said senior municipal officials ordered the hit.

The party's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Chris Msibi, said Magaqa's death was an inside job. He stated that the party would pursue the case until those involved were apprehended.

