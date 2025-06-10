The Economic Freedom Fighters in KwaZulu-Natal are calling on the state to investigate the killing of former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa

Sibusiso Ncengwa pleaded guilty to killing Magaqa in 2017 in uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal

Ncengwa alleged that former uMzimkhulu Municipality officials ordered the hit and the EFF called for them to be investigated

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The EFF calls for justice for Sindiso Magaqa. Image: City Press/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal have called on the state to look into the names of the uMzimkhulu Local Municipality's officials who allegedly ordered the killing of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League's former secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

EFF KZN demands justice

According to the EFF's provincial spokesperson Chris Msibi said the party believes that Magaqa's death was an inside job. He accused the ANC of wanting to silence Magaqa. He said the party would pursue the case until everyone involved in the case is arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ncengwa confesses to murder

Sibusiso Ncengwa confessed in an affidavit before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 9 June 2025 that he killed Magaqa. He was found guilty of murder and his case was remanded to 30 June. Ncengwa also confessed to the attempted murder of Nceba Mazongolo, Nonsikelelo Mafa, and Jabulile Msiya, who were with Magaqa on the day he was shot.

Sbonelo Myeza and Mbulelo Mpofana are also accused of Magaqa's murder. The fourth accused, Mlugisi Ncalane, is currently in a psychiatric facility and is declared unfit to stand trial.

Sindiso Magaqa's killer confessed that he was hired by municipal officials. Image: The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recently, the Inkatha Freedom Party's Chief Whip in Parliament, KP Sithole, was gunned down and killed in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Nobody has been arrested for his murder.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook discussed the confessions.

Madimetja Seaparankwe Chuene said:

"He was killed by his comrades."

Gamelihle Gama saids:

"Zuma was president during that period and Bheki Cele was the Minister of Police."

Mufhati Wa Biko Nthatheni said:

"Julius Malema must talk about this."

Katjibane Mampedi Ntsoane Gift said:

"Killed by his own using state resources."

Rendani Netshirungulu said:

"The silence of the ANCYL is suspicious. Why is the EFF fighting yet the ANCYL is silent?"

Thibos said:

"Zuma must be investigated too. He was the president of the ANC and the country."

Meko Galada said:

"The NPA changed the chief prosecutor. Now the case is questionable."

Ntokozo Thwala said:

"It won't happen. Look at Phalaphala. The evidence is all over the place, but the courts are saying no."

Manhunt launched after Rustenburg councillor shot dead

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service in Rustenburg, North West, launched a manhunt in April 2024 after a councillor was shot and killed. Poppy Morapedi, a member of the ABC, was murdered outside her house.

Morapedi was with her niece, and they were on their way home from the shop when two people who followed them approached them. They opened fire, and she was killed. Her niece escaped into the house.

Source: Briefly News