The South African Police Service arrested a man from Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend

Nomvula Ngubane's body was found in a shallow grave in the house of her ex-boyfriend after going missing on 3 June 2025

Her brothers searched for her for two days and found her body underneath some tree branches

KWAZULU-NATAL — A 26-year-old social worker was found dead in the yard of her ex-boyfriend in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, on 5 June 2025, two days after she went missing.

KZN social worker killed

According to eNCA, Nomvula Ngubane was found after her brothers followed several leads over two days and searched for her. They were led to the house of her ex-boyfriend, where she was found concealed by some branches.

Ngubane's brother, Cebo, said that when they arrived at the property, they noticed that feet were sticking outside of the branches. They removed the branches and found Ngubane's corpse. He said the ex-boyfriend said he did not regret what he did and knew what he was doing.

"That boy is undermining our family and is not afraid of us," he said.

The KZN MEC of Social Development, Mbali Shinga, called on men to be vocal against gender-based violence. She said that when men commit gender-based violence, they represent other men. Shinga said men must stand up and work with the government and other sectors to condemn GBV.

Recent gender-based violence stories

The body of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale was found in Lombardy West, Johannesburg, on 26 May 2025, after she went on a date. The South African Police Service traced one of the suspects to Amanzimtoti in KwaZulu-Natal.

The police got into a shootout with the suspect, and he was shot and killed. They discovered that Mongale was a victim of a syndicate that targeted women in malls.

A 14-year-old girl's mutilated body was found in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, by a passerby in early June. She was found in the same spot that Tshegofatso Pule, another victim of GBV, was found in 2020. Pule was eight months pregnant when she was found hanging from a tree.

The police discovered that she was a victim of a ritual killing and are investigating the case. South Africans bemoaned the incident and called for an end to gender-based violence.

Protea South woman found murdered

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Protea South in Soweto, Johannesburg, was found dead under her boyfriend's bed. Itumeleng Motleleng, who was also a mother, was found dead on 30 May 2025.

Motleleng went missing on 26 May after she said she went to visit her boyfriend. The boyfriend claimed he had not seen her. However, he was arrested after she was found under his bed.

