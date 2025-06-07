Two men allegedly pretending to be police officers kidnapped a teenager from Bloemfontein in the Free state

Kamogelo Baukudi was on his way home from school when the vehicle transporting him was stopped by the suspects

They said the car Baukudi was in was suspected of transporting drugs, and they abducted him

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Kamogelo Baukudi was kidnapped on his way home from school. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — The South African Police Service has called on members of the community to assist with information that could lead to the whereabouts of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi. The teenager was kidnapped in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 5 June 2025.

Teenager kidnapped in Bloemfontein

According to the South African Police Service, Baukudi was traveling with a driver who fetched Baukudi at Martie Du Plessis High School. The driver said that while on the Vereeniging Drive in Erlichpark Extension, a white Toyota Hilux stopped them after blaring sirens.

Two unknown men, one wearing a police uniform and the other in civilian clothing, stepped out of the car. The suspects informed the driver, Daniel Malebatso, that the car they were in was suspected of delivering drugs. They took Kamogelo and instructed Malebatso to drive in front to the Park Road Police Station while they drove behind.

Malebatso said as he was driving, a truck drove between the car he was in and the bakkie. When the truck moved out of the way, the Hilux had disappeared. The police opened a case of kidnapping and impersonating police officers.

SAPS asks for help

The police pleaded with members of the public to come forward with information that could assist in finding Baukudi. His and Malebatso's phones were found under the bridge on Ferrera Road.

Recent kidnapping stories

Recently, 30-year-old Olorato Mongale's body was found in Lombady West, Johannesburg, on 30 May 2025 after she was last seen going on a date with an unidentified man. The police revealed that she was the victim of a kidnapping syndicate that targeted women in malls.

Eight-year-old Omphile Sebiloane from Ratanda in Heidelberg, Gauteng, was kidnapped at her home on 5 June after a group of unknown men broke into the house to commit robbery. She was, however, returned home safely a day later.

A teenager from Bloemfontein was kidnapped. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

South Africans heartbroken

South Africans commenting on SAPS' Facebook page were horrified that the young Kamogelo was kidnapped.

FakYu said:

"This thing of impersonating police officers must be dealt with, otherwise, people are going to fear for their lives when stopped by anyone in uniform."

Tumie Mashiane said:

"Why would they stop a random car and kidnap the kid? They surely know his parents."

Iris Letlapa said:

"After the Olorato case, you would think criminals would lay low for a while. I hope they get caught and the learner is found alive and safe."

Kidnapping victim speaks out

In a related article, Briefly News reported that one of the women who was a victim of the same syndicate that kidnapped Olorato Mongale spoke out. She identified one of the suspects she alleges kidnapped her.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said one of the men whom SABC News interviewed after the main suspect was shot and killed kidnapped her. She said he allegedly targeted her because she was a slay queen.

Source: Briefly News