Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos believes rising star Relebohile Mofokeng is ready to take the next step in his career with a move abroad, but has warned against placing excessive expectations on the young midfielder ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

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The 21-year-old has enjoyed a standout campaign with Orlando Pirates and is among the frontrunners for the PSL Footballer of the Season award. With Bafana Bafana set to compete on the global stage, Mofokeng will have an opportunity to attract attention from clubs across the world.

Despite the growing excitement around the playmaker, Broos insists that patience is needed as the youngster continues his development.

“One of the most important things is ensuring he has confidence, and I try to give him that. In fact, I spend more time working with him than many of the other players because I understand the journey he has been through over the past two years,” Broos said.

“He has gone from being virtually unknown to becoming one of the biggest names in South African football. That kind of rise is not always easy to handle.”

The Belgian tactician also feels Mofokeng has not yet reached his full potential and believes a move to a more competitive league could help elevate his game even further.

“I still think there is another level he can reach. Hopefully, he gets an opportunity to join a stronger league because that would help him develop into an even better player,” Broos added.

At the same time, the coach emphasized the need to shield the midfielder from unnecessary pressure, especially when performances do not meet public expectations.

“We must remember that he is still young. We have a responsibility to protect him and support him, even during difficult moments when he may not perform at the level people expect.”

Mofokeng has been linked with several overseas clubs in recent seasons, with Soccer Laduma previously reporting that Pirates turned down offers from teams in Russia and Israel. Following the recent departures of Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi to clubs abroad, speculation continues to grow that Mofokeng could soon follow a similar path.

After an underwhelming Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year, the talented midfielder will be determined to make a stronger impression when Bafana Bafana return to international action.

Source: Briefly News