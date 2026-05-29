Akademia has bought 105 hectares of land in Paarl to build a new Afrikaans university campus in the Western Cape

The future residential campus could accommodate around 3,000 students and will be developed by Kanton

Akademia says the project reflects its long-term commitment to Afrikaans higher education and mother-tongue learning

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Akademia University Pretoria Campus is still under construction. Image: @kalliekriel/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - Akademia has bought 105 hectares of land in the Boschenmeer area in Paarl to build a new university campus.

Reports from the Daily Investor indicate that the land, called Vêrgesig, is being prepared for future development by property investment company Kanton. Kanton is also working on Akademia’s campus project in Pretoria.

Plans to build a permanent campus

According to reports, Akademia already has students studying in Paarl this year. They are using a temporary campus in Esterville while the permanent campus is being planned.

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The purchase of the Vêrgesig land is part of Akademia’s long-term plan to build a permanent campus in the Western Cape. The institution says it wants to strengthen Afrikaans higher education in the region.

Akademia’s executive director, Marthinus Visser, said the land purchase is an important step in growing the university.

The planned campus could eventually host around 3,000 students. It is expected to include full residential facilities where students can live and study.

Where is the site and why is it ideal?

The site is located near the Wemmershoek Mountains and has views that stretch toward Table Mountain on clear days. It also has a water source nearby, which may help with future development needs.

He added that the Vêrgesig site is ideal for development because of its natural layout and nearby water source flowing into the Berg River, which may help support future water needs.

On clear days, the area also offers views stretching as far as Table Mountain and the Afrikaans Language Museum and Monument.

The site is located near the Wemmershoek Mountains and has views that stretch toward Table Mountain on clear days. It also has a water source nearby, which may help with future development needs.

Commitment to Afrikaans higher education

Akademia executive director Marthinus Visser said the purchase is another important step in the growth of Afrikaans higher education in South Africa.

He said the institution wants to establish a permanent academic home in the Western Cape and continue supporting Afrikaans students and mother-tongue education.

See the post from the Daily Investor here:

Support from the Afrikaans community

Professor Gawie du Toit, head of Akademia’s Paarl campus, said the project will help strengthen Afrikaans as a language used in science, teaching, learning and professional training.

Akademia said community support played a major role in bringing the project to the Western Cape, adding that local residents first approached the institution about opening a full-time campus in the region.

Kanton managing director Henk Schalekamp said the strong support from the Afrikaans community in the Western Cape helped make the project possible.

Head of Akademia Paarl, Prof Gawie du Toit. Image: maroelamedia website

Source: UGC

Akademia announces its Pretoria campus

Akademia announced South Africa's most ambitious private education project, its R32 billion Pretoria campus, which is currently under construction and expected to open in 2028. Marthinus Visser, the Managing Director of Akademia, shared recent news on 2 January 2026 from the construction site in Pretoria East. Visser also said the Pretoria campus gives an idea of what people can expect from the future Paarl campus, gradually as Akademia grows its student base in the region.

Source: Briefly News