Kirsty Coventry’s comments about Olympic athlete payments triggered fierce online debate and divided sports fans across the world

The IOC president defended the Olympic solidarity model while critics questioned executive salaries and athlete compensation

Social media users flooded X with reactions after Coventry insisted athletes should not be paid for competing at the Olympics

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Kirsty Coventry’s comments have sports fans furious. Image: Luca Bruno

Source: Getty Images

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry has come under heavy criticism after saying she does not believe Olympic athletes should be paid for competing at the Games.

Coventry made the comments during an interview with Sport Nation NZ, where she defended the IOC’s solidarity funding system instead of direct athlete payments. Her remarks went viral on 27 May 2026 after athletics-focused X account Track & Field Gazette reposted excerpts from the interview.

“I don’t believe in paying athletes,” Coventry said.

“I come from a small country. I come from a sport that doesn’t necessarily pay athletes very well, and I still don’t think we should be paying athletes at the Olympic Games.”

The Zimbabwean Olympic gold medallist said support systems should focus on helping athletes during and after their sporting careers.

“Now I do think we should find more ways to directly impact athletes, to find ways to directly help them on their journey to becoming Olympians,” she added.

Social media reacts to Kirsty Coventry Olympic remarks

The comments triggered outrage online, with several users questioning why athletes should compete without direct financial rewards while global sporting bodies continue generating significant revenue.

X user @onhand_terry wrote:

“Hey Kristy, what’s your salary? Can athletes pay mortgages with memories of performing in a nice stadium?”

Another user, @BrendanThompsn, posted:

“If they’re not worth paying, surely Olympic tickets are free? Right?”

@TwoStrongHands commented:

“So she shouldn’t be paid to be the president of the IOC. Simple.”

@KadeemBarrett99 added:

“Some athletes struggle to make the Olympics become a reality because of financial constraints.”

@OwenM posted:

“Without the athletes, you don’t have a profitable organisation.”

Another user, @hfwilliams10, joked:

“Just told the lady at checkout that ‘I don’t believe in paying for groceries’. They won’t let me leave.”

@DamionMitch wrote:

“Athletes SHOULD be paid at the Olympics.”

@alexuptop offered a different perspective:

“I think COUNTRIES should pay their athletes for representing at the Olympics.”

IOC President Kirsty Coventry’s comments have sports fans furious. Image: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

IOC funding model and Kirsty Coventry background explained

According to Inside the Games, the IOC redistributes most of its revenue through Olympic Solidarity programmes that support athletes, federations and national Olympic committees.

The athlete payment debate intensified after World Athletics introduced US$50,000 (about R900,000) prize payments for gold medallists at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Coventry is Zimbabwe’s most decorated Olympian and one of Africa’s greatest swimmers. She won seven Olympic medals, including gold medals at the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics.

After retiring from swimming, she entered politics and was appointed Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in 2018 before later rising to become IOC president.

Coventry’s comments have reignited global debate around how Olympic athletes should be compensated. While supporters argue the IOC solidarity model protects smaller nations and sports, critics believe athletes deserve a more direct share of Olympic revenue.

FIFA World Cup ticket controversy grows in the United States

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA came under pressure in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Officials in New York and New Jersey launched investigations into alleged ticketing problems.

The controversy started after fans complained about soaring ticket prices and confusing seating categories. Some supporters also claimed they received seats different from the ones they paid for.

Officials said ticket prices for some matches increased sharply between October 2025 and April 2026. New seating categories reportedly appeared after many fans had already secured tickets.

Source: Briefly News