FIFA is facing fresh scrutiny in the United States after officials launched an investigation into World Cup ticket prices and seat allocations

Fans reportedly complained about soaring prices, confusing ticket categories and receiving seats different from what they paid for

The probe comes as pressure grows ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

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FIFA is facing a fresh US investigation after officials accused the organisation of artificially inflating World Cup ticket prices and misleading fans. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

FIFA is under fresh pressure in the United States after officials in New York and New Jersey launched an investigation into alleged ticketing problems ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The probe follows complaints from fans who claimed ticket prices rose sharply while some supporters allegedly received seats different from those advertised. The investigation focuses heavily on MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will host eight World Cup matches, including the final on 19 July 2026.

US officials investigate FIFA World Cup ticket prices

According to the BBC, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport accused FIFA of creating “a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity and impossibly high prices”.

Davenport announced that subpoenas had been issued to force FIFA to provide information linked to its ticketing practices.

“It’s an honour to host the World Cup but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors,” Davenport said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also weighed in on the issue in a statement.

“New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets,” James said.

James said no one should be manipulated into paying extremely high prices for seats and that fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchased would match what they were promised.

FIFA accused of misleading football fans

The investigation follows reports that FIFA introduced new “Front Category” seating after many supporters had already bought tickets.

Officials claimed some fans who paid for premium Category 1 tickets were later placed in less desirable areas.

The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection commissioner, Samuel A.A. Levine, said the allegations were deeply troubling.

Levine said reports suggesting FIFA may have violated the city’s consumer protection law by allegedly misleading fans about seat locations and artificially inflating prices were being taken very seriously.

Officials will also examine claims that ticket prices increased by an average of 34% between October 2025 and April 2026 for more than 90 matches.

FIFA remains silent amid growing backlash

FIFA has not publicly commented on the latest subpoenas. The controversy comes weeks after criticism over transport costs linked to the tournament.

New Jersey officials previously pushed back after train fares to MetLife Stadium were initially set at US$150 (about R2,475) before later being reduced to US$98 (about R1,600).

Despite FIFA repeatedly highlighting “crazy” demand for tickets, reports indicated tickets were still available for most matches as of 27 May 2026.

The investigation adds fresh pressure on organisers as preparations continue for one of the world's biggest sporting events.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup winner's trophy at The United States Conference of Mayors on January 29, 2026, in Washington, DC. Image: Jamie Sabau/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

California investigation adds pressure on FIFA ticket controversy

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA also came under scrutiny in California after football fans complained about allegedly misleading seating maps for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed on 13 May 2026 that his office had formally requested information from FIFA over possible consumer protection concerns linked to ticket sales.

The backlash intensified after supporters claimed expensive Category 1 tickets were later linked to seating areas that had previously appeared as cheaper Category 2 sections on earlier stadium maps. Some angry fans estimated the disputed changes affected tickets worth nearly US$1,000 (about R16,500).

Source: Briefly News