California authorities have launched a review into FIFA’s World Cup ticketing process after growing complaints from frustrated football fans

FIFA is facing mounting backlash as supporters question whether some premium World Cup tickets matched what was originally advertised

Angry fans say they noticed unexpected changes linked to their seats, sparking fresh controversy ahead of the 2026 tournament

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) presents US President Donald Trump with a FIFA World Cup ticket on August 22, 2025. Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

California authorities are reviewing FIFA’s controversial 2026 World Cup ticket sales after football fans complained about allegedly misleading seating maps. The investigation centres on claims that some seating categories appeared to change after supporters had already bought tickets for matches scheduled in the state.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, that his office had formally requested information from FIFA over possible consumer protection concerns. California will host World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara when the tournament begins on 11 June 2026.

Bonta said consumers deserved fairness and transparency when buying tickets for major sporting events. He added that football fans should be able to trust that the seats they purchase match what was presented during the sales process.

Posting on X, the California Attorney General wrote:

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"Following recent reports about potentially misleading ticketing practices, we’re sending a letter to FIFA requesting information to assess possible violations of California law."

Fans accuse FIFA of changing World Cup seat categories

The backlash intensified after supporters online claimed expensive Category 1 tickets were later linked to seating areas previously marked as Category 2 on earlier stadium maps. Several angry fans took to Reddit and other social media platforms to complain about the ticketing process.

One frustrated supporter wrote online that they bought tickets according to maps available during the sales period and questioned how the situation could even be legal. Another fan claimed the entire ticketing process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup had become messy and confusing.

CBS Texas also interviewed football supporter Jordan Likover, who claimed the seating changes affected the value of tickets he purchased for multiple matches. Likover said the seat locations linked to his tickets were originally associated with a cheaper category before the maps were later updated.

The supporter estimated the value difference linked to the changes was close to US$1,000 (about R16,400). He added that changing seat categories after fans had already paid for tickets “just doesn't seem right.”

California AG Rob Bonta is looking into FIFA over World Cup ticket prices. Image: Rob Bonta/X

Source: Twitter

FIFA defends ticket maps amid growing backlash

FIFA has defended its ticketing system and insisted the seating maps shown during sales were never intended to represent exact layouts. The organisation said the maps were designed to provide guidance rather than precise seating locations.

Authorities are reportedly seeking details about how ticket categories were displayed, whether stadium maps were later altered and whether affected supporters were offered refunds or other remedies. California’s review comes just weeks before football’s biggest tournament begins across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The controversy has also reignited criticism over soaring World Cup ticket prices. Reports indicate that some resale tickets for major matches are now selling for thousands of dollars, adding to growing frustration among football supporters worldwide.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now drawing closer, FIFA is facing mounting pressure over its ticketing process and stadium seating maps. While the organisation insists the maps were only intended as guidance, California authorities are now reviewing whether supporters were properly informed during the sales process.

FIFA halftime show sparks debate ahead of 2026 World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA confirmed global superstars Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the first-ever halftime show during a FIFA World Cup final. The historic performance is set to take place on 19 July 2026 at New York New Jersey Stadium in the United States.

The announcement triggered major excitement online, although some football fans questioned whether the World Cup final needed a Super Bowl-style halftime spectacle.

Source: Briefly News