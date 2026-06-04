WESTERN CAPE— An investigation revealed that school waiting lists gathered throughout the Western Cape exclusively featured African and Coloured children. The Department of Basic Education introduced these initial observations to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education during a meeting addressing suspected racial profiling and discriminatory enrollment methods within the province.

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Western Cape schools are in the spotlight for questionable admission practices. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

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The regional administration avoids managing student allocations directly. Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier mentioned that local representatives cannot evaluate the report comprehensively because the prior Western Cape High Court ruling is currently undergoing a formal judicial appeal.

According to The Citizen, national authorities noticed that regional officials completely omit residential proximity and neighborhood zoning guidelines when distributing open slots. Investigators noted that individual parental preferences regarding institution choices override the legal protections of qualifying applicants who suffer from biased selection trends.

Institutional steering committees fulfill direct executive roles regarding enrollment operations across Cape Town neighborhoods.

National observers determined that children faced rejection near their homes and sought placement elsewhere regardless of existing facility capacity. Local academies blamed infrastructural saturation alongside affluent households subsidizing additional staffing budgets to suppress classroom volume. Regulatory assessments of regional policies confirmed that multiple campuses evaluated prior academic grades, personal interviews, entry examinations, parental workplace confirmation, and official birth records. Furthermore, scrutiny of registry documents showed that campuses requested background information regarding athletic history, youth leadership track records, and physical photographs. Government monitors delayed participation until youngsters experienced total placement failure.

Source: Briefly News