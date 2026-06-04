A heart-warming video shared on X has captured the tender moment a petrol attendant paused his work to help a stray dog

The worker was filmed sitting on the station floor, carefully removing a painful splinter from the vulnerable animal’s paw

The clip has moved social media users and drawn widespread praise for the attendant's kindness and gentle nature

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A petrol attendant gained widespread admiration for a spontaneous act of animal kindness. Image: @Brink_Thinker

Source: Twitter

An animal-loving petrol attendant was filmed taking care of an injured dog during working hours at his station. The clip was shared on X by @Brink_Thinker on 2 June 2026, touching the hearts of many viewers who praised the attendant for going beyond his job description to comfort a distressed animal.

The footage shows the petrol attendant completely halting his regular duties to attend to the stray dog. Sitting on the floor to bring himself down to the animal's level, the worker is seen holding the dog's leg while carefully extracting a splinter embedded in its paw. The dog in X user @Brink_Thinker's clip remains calm throughout the process, seemingly sensing that the man is trying to relieve its pain.

What to do if you spot a vulnerable animal

If you encounter a stray or injured animal, animal welfare organisations advise securing the animal safely if it is friendly, checking for a collar or identification tag, and contacting your local SPCA or municipal animal pound immediately. To prevent your own pets from becoming lost, experts strongly recommend microchipping your animals, ensuring they wear a collar with an up-to-date ID tag, and keeping gates and fences securely closed.

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Watch the X video below:

Mzansi loves the caring petrol attendant

The post moved social media users, who flooded the comments section with praise for the petrol attendant. Many described the service station worker as a true gentleman for treating the stray animal with dignity and patience. Others noted that petrol attendants are renowned for their warm, friendly, and good-hearted personalities, with this act serving as the perfect example of that everyday heroism.

Viewers showered the petrol attendant with praise for his kindness. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @__EarthPicture said:

"Humanity wins again! Splinter removal over a gas pump is legendary."

User @honghanhpham04 shared:

"Kindness costs nothing but means everything. Respect for this pump attendant!"

User @AFR_Phoex commented:

"The thing is, the dog isn't even giving me a hard time. Just relaxed and knows he is getting a problem solved."

User @Ntethy5 added:

"Kindness to animals says a lot about a person's character."

User @ThabiJoy4 said:

"Petrol attendants are forever great men. I love them."

User @pankajnehra862 commented:

"It's heartwarming to see kindness in action. Prioritising a dog's well-being shows true compassion. Remarkable moment!"

3 Brief news articles about dogs

A KwaZulu-Natal woman faced intense scrutiny after the Durban Metro Police and the SPCA discovered 68 dogs at her suburban home, which she said were like family to her.

A B&B owner pranked her two domestic workers by asking them to assist a friend living with 10 dogs, which she said lived in the house with her, promising that she would pay them for their cleaning services.

A playful dog became the unexpected star of a school rugby match after invading the pitch and outrunning the young players who were trying to get it off the field.

Source: Briefly News