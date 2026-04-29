A playful dog became the unexpected star of a school rugby match after invading the pitch and outrunning the young players

The video shared on Facebook left viewers feeling joyful as the agile animal showcased impressive stamina and sidestepping skills

Social media users were filled with humour, as many jokingly compared the dog’s moves to those of Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe

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A playful dog went viral after invading a rugby pitch and outrunning the players who attempted to catch it. Image: Anita Kot

Source: Getty Images

An energetic pup brought a local rugby game to a complete standstill after leading team players on a high-speed chase.

The clip was shared by the Facebook account Afrikaners on 27 April 2026, sparking laughter and joy among social media users.

The little dog was filmed at the centre of the stadium running around while the young players watched. The moment one player started chasing it, the agile animal showed off incredible speed as it ran circles around the stadium. It moved around, dodging him as others watched.

The dog stops the rugby match

More players joined in the chase, but the pup was not intending to be caught. It sidestepped them, landing them on the ground, moving like a real professional rugby player. The crowd filmed in Facebook user Afrikaner's video was in stitches.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loves the active dog

The clip gained massive views and over 200 comments from social media users who were thoroughly entertained by the active dog. Many viewers were impressed by the animal's stamina and jokingly called for it to be given a position in either team. They noted that all the dog wanted to do was to play, hence the mini stunt. Some jokingly said that the dog had sidestepping moves that were similar to those of Cheslin Kolbe. Others called the dog the highlight of the game, saying it would need some rest after the game.

Viewers found the energetic dog's stunt amusing. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Yvette Jacqueline Koch said:

"He even does a Cheslin Kolbe move, for sure, he should be named Cheslin."

User @Rita Odendaal shared:

"All doggy wants to do is play, hilariously."

User @Natasha Katz Bailey added:

"This dog is stealing the show, and I'm here for it."

User @Alan Kasiboy joked:

"This was a plot from the other team to get those boys exhausted. It's obvious who won the game, lol. We are good with witchcraft. Next, we will send in a cat."

User @Estelle Pretorius commented:

"Ai ekt darem nou so lekker gelag vir die hondjie se 'sidesteps' (Oh, I laughed so hard at the puppy's 'sidesteps')! Kan hom nie vang nie (Can't catch him🤪😂)."

User @Thea Van Rensburg teased:

"Daai seun sal moet gaan rus na hierdie hardlopery, game over (That boy will need to rest after this run, game over)!"

3 Briefly News articles about dogs

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A Johannesburg family organised a dignified funeral service for their late dog and had speakers in the beautifully decorated venue, shocking many social media users.

A local man recorded his cute dog sitting innocently on the floor after it shredded his R250 that was lying on a couch, sparking laughter online.

Source: Briefly News