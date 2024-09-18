A content creator shared a video of his cash, which was torn into tiny pieces by his dog

The cute pet sat innocently on the floor while the man recorded it, and the ruined R250 that was lying on the couch

Social media users took to the comment section to share their amusement, while some joked that the guy should send it away

A pet-loving man was left heartbroken after his dog tore his cash into tiny pieces at home.

The man shared the viral video showing his cute pet and his cash on his TikTok page under the user handle @sifisosibiya, reaching 737K views, 83K likes and over 3K comments,

The dog lays on the floor, looking cute

The video shows the R200 bank note in tiny pieces, while the R50 note looks repairable. The camera moves to show the cute dog sitting on the floor, looking as if it has not done anything wrong.

The man accompanied his video with the caption:

"😫imgine on a Friday 😫😫."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their amusement after watching the video

Social media users did not hesitate to comment on the TikTok user's page, as many of them found the video amusing. Some joked that the naughty dog be sent away.

User @khantsholebone felt amused:

"He's acting surprised that you are accusing him of that, it's as if it's a false accusation."

User @kungenjambe defended the dog:

"As her advocate, my client is innocent 🥺🥺."

User @sake21 joked:

"Take him to Springfield 😂."

User @rare.rose_rea added:

"Worst thing, the R200 is in more pieces. There’s no fixing there😭."

User @xprincess_royal suggested a punishment:

"Out of everything, he chose that😭😭😭 you should tell him, no food since you wasted your monthly budget for food."

User @lia_mole shared:

"I just knew there was a dog involved…mine chows all my shoes😭."

User @olonaleo shared her own pet story:

"Mine ate my 26” new weave. I cried for the whole week. Every time I wanna go out, I’d think about it and cry."

Mzansi guys mend his broken R200 with sellotape

In another Briefly News article, a man shared a video trying to fix his R200 note torn in two pieces.

After the oke put sellotape on the bank note, he went to a Capitec bank to deposit it but the ATM rejected it.

