A man went viral after recording himself complaining about rising electricity costs, saying what used to last two weeks now only lasts one week for the same amount of money

His Facebook video gained over 15,000 reactions and 1,600 comments as thousands of people related to his struggles with the increasing cost of power in the country

Electricity prices in South Africa have risen dramatically, with recent tariff increases of over 12% affecting both Eskom direct customers and municipal suppliers across different usage tiers

One gentleman complained about the electricity price, and Mzansi had to comment about their struggles too. Images: @DonaldNkomo

A South African man has struck a chord with thousands of people after sharing his frustration about the rising cost of electricity in a video that's gone viral across social media. The gentleman, who posts regular content on his Facebook page, recorded himself expressing his concern while sitting in his car about how expensive electricity has become and how quickly his prepaid units get used up.

Content creator @DonaldNkomo shared the relatable video on the 18 of June with the caption:

"Electricity is so expensive 💔😭"

In the video, the man explains his dilemma:

"At some point, I think we're not going to be able to afford electricity because like what do you mean... I bought electricity last week, now it's beeping again that I must buy electricity again, and I use the same amount. Last year I would... I was able to go for 2 weeks, but that amount now it looks like it lasts for a week."

His honest account of struggling with electricity costs has hit home for many South Africans who are facing the same challenges with rising utility prices.

A young man complained about the price of electricity going up and predicted that Mzansi will no longer be able to afford it soon. Images: @DonaldNkomo

SA relates to electricity struggles

The video struck a nerve with viewers who shared their own experiences with rising electricity costs and the challenges of managing household budgets.

@Peter Theron asked:

"You people still have meters in your houses?😳😳😳"

@Matshidiso MmaPeggy WaPeggy suggested:

"Solar - the sun is free😇"

@Palesa Florah Letswalo shared:

"😩 I bought electricity ya R700 this month and I see the prediction cut off date is this week... Usually R700 lasts me 3 months... Ke hema ka mokokotlo nou."

@Makhadzii Siaga added:

"Yoh😭 My sister bought electricity ya R800 nd got R200 units 💔"

@Molebogeng Madilonga said:

"Literally forcing us to opt for gas 😭😭"

@Bridget Magau wrote:

"Someone said I should buy them R100.00 electricity, and it was 25 units... The scream I screamed 😭😭😭 it was then when I learned that it goes according to area even..."

Understanding rising electricity costs

According to EcoFlow, electricity costs in South Africa have been climbing steadily, with residential consumers now paying between R2.00 to R4.50 per kWh or more, depending on their location and usage patterns. The recent tariff increases approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) have made electricity even more expensive for ordinary families.

The 2024/25 electricity tariff increases were significant, with local authority customers seeing a 12.72% increase and Eskom direct customers facing a 12.74% hike. These increases mean that the same amount of electricity that families could afford before now costs much more, explaining why the man in the video feels like his money doesn't stretch as far as it used to.

Different tariff structures also affect how much people pay, with tiered pricing meaning that heavier users pay more per unit. The pricing varies between prepaid and postpaid systems, Eskom direct supply versus municipal supply, and different time-of-use rates during peak and off-peak hours.

Other people complaining about costs

