A Johannesburg woman shared her dilemma about what to do with her collection of expensive Smeg appliances now that KitchenAid has become the trending kitchen brand

The video shows her entire Smeg collection, including a kettle, toaster, blender, coffee maker, and fridge, questioning whether she should sell or keep them as trends shift

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, some offering to buy her appliances, while others insisted Smeg remains superior to newer, trending brands

A Johannesburg woman shared her dilemma about kitchen appliances now that Smeg is no longer trending. Images: @khumo.mwase

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg woman has sparked a relatable debate about keeping up with home trends after revealing her frustration with her expensive Smeg appliance collection.

Content creator @khumo.mwase posted a video on 17th June with the caption:

"Like 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤣What must we now do with Smeg?!"

The video takes viewers through her impressive kitchen, showing off her complete Smeg collection, including the iconic kettle, toaster, blender, coffee maker, and matching fridge. Her genuine confusion about what to do with these high-end appliances now that KitchenAid has become the must-have brand perfectly captures the pressure many feel to stay current with home décor trends.

The shift from Smeg to KitchenAid represents more than just changing tastes; it reflects the constant pressure to update expensive home items to match current trends, even when existing appliances work perfectly well.

A woman shared a video asking what she should do with her old kitchen appliances now that they are no longer in fashion. Images: @khumo.mwase

Source: Facebook

Mzansi weighs in on appliance dilemma

The video has generated thousands of responses from South Africans sharing their own experiences with expensive appliance trends and offering solutions to her predicament.

@Zenkosi Madikizela-Skosana gushed:

"I want to love and laugh at the same time🤣🤣🥰Your kitchen is stunning 🤩 I'm a SMEG girl mna. If I want an upgrade, I'll just get new colours… I'm going nowhere for now😅"

@Busisiwe Siwe Nhlengetwa asked:

"Sowufuna I want kitchen aid now."

@Mamolai Ramolai joked:

"Send it to me, lool!"

@Alice Pakiso suggested:

"Sell it!"

@Audrey Mpho Rakau related:

"Eish, I share the same sentiments😢😢I want another brand."

Choosing the right brand

According to Homes and Gardens, both KitchenAid and Smeg offer quality appliances with distinct advantages. KitchenAid provides more variety in products like toasters and mixers, making it ideal for serious bakers who need speciality features. The brand's stand mixers received five-star ratings for their versatility and attachment options that transform them into multi-use appliances.

Smeg appliances focus more on aesthetic appeal with their distinctive retro designs and bold lettering that make stunning focal points in any kitchen. Their 1950s-inspired look and range of colour options allow homeowners to create unique vintage-style kitchens that stand out from modern minimalist trends.

When comparing stand mixers specifically, KitchenAid offers more speed settings and professional-grade options, whilst Smeg provides powerful 800-watt motors with attractive design elements. The choice often comes down to whether function or fashion takes priority in your kitchen planning.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

