A woman's Takealot wig review left Mzansi laughing at her facial expressions.

A South African woman has become an instant TikTok sensation, captivating Mzansi. The woman shared a review of a Brazilian wig she purchased from online retailer Takealot. Her facial expressions of the wig left many in stitches, resonating with anyone who has ever experienced the sometimes-disappointing reality of online shopping for beauty products.

The now-viral video, shared by TikTok user @kayla_wynter, begins with her showcasing the 14-inch Brazilian full frontal wig, which she bought for R620 on Takealot. The choice of background music for her unboxing is 'Emathuneni' by Lusanda, a song popular on TikTok that elaborates disappointment or being unhappy with something.

The pits of online shopping

The comment section beneath the video was filled with laughter. Despite her dissatisfaction, her facial expressions showed some acknowledgment that the wig wasn’t too bad. TikTok users pointed out that given the price she paid, she could have received something worse. Many began sharing stories about their online purchases. This video sparked discussion about shopping online.

A woman reviewed a Brazilian wig from Takealot and left Mzansi in stitches with her reaction.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Kutloano said:

"Guys, I don't think she's disappointed by the wig; she's disappointed that the wig wasn't disappointing since she expected or thought it would be disappointing."

Agatha wrote:

"Lols, takealot wigs are good guys.. Am addicted to them😩😩 Today I'll be receiving my fourth wig. 🤭 They're affordable."

Ororiseng Pertu wrote:

"The one I bought there, the hair is everywhere in the house."

Fretha chopped veggies said:

"I ordered a 20-inch and got a six-inch. I returned it immediately."

Zenande said:

"Even the lady in the advert o kare she’s shy uyazisola."

Mbalenhle Linda added:

"I got mine today, but am not happy with the closure."

ano wrote:

"Results may vary."

Lady Sunday said:

"Ke kopa update ka 18 September 2025 before ke nka risk le nna."

Kea said:

"I took this risk for my graduation and I didn't regret. It's giving yona the only problem is the length 14 inch nkare 12 inch."

leloKin said:

"Yours is very good, considering the price you paid."

Porsche wrote:

"I am so tempted to buy the pixie, someone please share your experience."

Ms User 100 and Leventeen wrote:

"Yoh, you are brave for taking that risk."

Watch the TikTok video below:

