A South African woman posted a viral TikTok video comparing her Shein dress order to what actually arrived

Some social media users loved the dress on the young lady, while others joked about checking reviews and sizing charts before ordering online

The video quickly gained over 81K views, igniting conversations about misleading product images and the importance of quality control in online shopping

A South African woman took to social media to flaunt her online shopping experience with popular fashion retailer Shein, which sparked buzz online.

A woman showed off the dress she ordered from Shein, compared to what she actually received. Image: @asenathipahlwa

Woman flaunts Shein order vs. what she got

In a trending video posted on TikTok on 19 June 2025 under the handle @asenathipahlwa, she showcased a side-by-side comparison of what she ordered versus what actually arrived, using the infamous 'what I wanted vs what I got' trend.

She had initially ordered a sleek, elegant, off-shoulder white dress, which looked stunning in the product image, fitted, flowing and perfect for a special occasion. What she received lived up to her expectations. The structured and graceful silhouette that she was hoping for, the delivered dress fitted her quite well, as displayed in the original listing.

Mzansi social media users reacted with mixed feelings. While some loved the woman's Shein dress on her body, others joked that it’s a reminder to always check the reviews and sizing charts before placing an order online.

The post quickly gained traction online, gathering over 81K views along with loads of likes and comments within a day of its publication. Her video also sparked a broader conversation around quality control in online shopping and how product images can sometimes be misleading.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's Shein dress order

South Africans were buzzing over the lady's Shein dress order after she posted a video showcasing the comparison between what she ordered and what actually arrived, as people took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Glossy Kwanu Mutumosi gushed over the woman's dress, saying:

"You look good, there is nothing wrong."

Sim added:

"Beautiful."

User raved over the hun's dress, saying:

"The dress is good, but the body size of you and the model is different."

Lebowgang wrote:

"Is de way I don't see anything wrong."

Glossy Kwanu Mutumosi expressed:

"The problem with us is that when we order something online, we expect it to look like those models."

500nwagi commented:

"It's the clothes, but a different body."

