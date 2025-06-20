A South African woman’s Shein delivery experience has sparked online discussion after the driver requested a photo as proof of delivery

The lady explained the reason for the picture being taken after the deliveryman shared why with her

South African social media users share divided opinions on Shein’s latest delivery measure, balancing privacy concerns and its intentions

A South African woman recently took to social media to share her Shein delivery experience, sparking widespread discussion after revealing that her delivery driver requested to take a photo of her holding the parcel.

A woman revealed how she had to use a picture as proof for her Shein delivery. Image: @dowi_m

Source: TikTok

Woman has to prove Shein delivery with picture

The stunner's video, posted on TikTok under the handle @dowi_m on 18 June 2025, has gained massive traction online.

According to her post, the driver explained that the popular online fashion retailer, Shein, has implemented a new protocol requiring proof of successful deliveries. This comes after a growing number of incidents where customers allegedly claimed their packages had not been delivered, resulting in fraudulent refund requests.

“The driver said Shein some people lie about not receiving their parcels just to get a refund,” the @dowi_m on explained in her caption.

In the image, she is seen standing at her gate, visibly amused as she poses with her parcel.

Mzansi social media users quickly reacted, with many expressing mixed feelings about the new process. Some applauded the brand for tightening its delivery controls to protect its business from abuse. Others, however, raised concerns over privacy and the potential misuse of images taken without formal consent.

The incident has highlighted the growing tension between customer convenience and the responsibilities of online retailers. These retailers are navigating the rise of dishonest claims. As e-commerce continues to surge in popularity across South Africa, brands like Shein are being forced to innovate to ensure fairness for both customers and suppliers.

For now, it seems that photo delivery confirmations may become a standard part of the process, and many South Africans might have to get used to posing with their parcels.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on Shein's new protocol

South Africa has reacted to Shein's newly announced protocol, with many expressing mixed opinions online. Some users praise the brand's efforts, while others raise concerns.

D said:

"That time, they always find me looking like a phara."

MpusengBaloyi |Unfiltered expressed:

"Nna, they took a picture of my ID."

Prudence shared:

"Temu, we sign and they take a picture yhoo."

Whiteb823 replied:

I was surprised last month, too. I was like, as long as I won't see myself on social media."

Kemi Pilane commented:

"They also took me a picture sana I was speechless."

A woman explained how she needed to prove the Shein delivery by providing a picture. Image: @dowi_m

Source: TikTok

More Shein haul stories that left SA in awe

Briefly News reported that one woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media.

reported that one woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media. The online store Shein is doing wonders for our South African girlies. One babe in Mzansi flexed all the items she added to her Shine cart in a video.

A lady plugged all the girlies with stunning summer dresses from the leading online store, Shein.

Source: Briefly News