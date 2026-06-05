A heartwarming video shared on Facebook captured Zuluboy giving his mother a detailed lesson on car pedals and road safety

The clip sparked widespread admiration across South Africa, with the online audience admitting the child understands driving mechanics better than some adults

Many viewers were amused by his confidence, joking that he would likely be teaching his own teachers once he starts school

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A heartwarming video posted by a local mom shows her clever son explaining car mechanics. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

A clever young boy from the Eastern Cape captured the hearts of social media users across the country after a video of him teaching his mother how to drive went viral online. The video, shared on Facebook by user Lujabe Siphe on 4 June 2026, showcases Zuluboy confidently breaking down the mechanics of a car's pedals from the comfort of his bed.

In the endearing clip, Zuluboy uses his fingers to demonstrate how a driver interacts with a car's foot controls. He names and explains the functions of the clutch, brake, and accelerator, pointing out that the accelerator makes the car go fast. His mother, Facebook user Lujabe Siphe, listens attentively, asking guiding questions as her son passionately explains the rules of the road.

License requirements and rainy weather tips

Zuluboy's car expertise did not stop at foot pedals. As the lesson continued, the little boy reminded his mother about the legal requirements of driving, emphasising that all drivers must have a valid driving license so they do not bump into other cars on the road. He also provided valuable safety tips for handling poor weather conditions. The little boy noted that when it rains, drivers must switch on their windscreen wipers to keep their vision clear. Showing wisdom beyond his years, Zuluboy warned his mother that drivers should never speed when it is raining outside, showing a remarkable understanding of road safety.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi loves the intelligent Zuluboy

The post gained traction online, leaving viewers convinced that Zuluboy is an intelligent child who is truly one of a kind. Many praised his cleverness and sharp memory. Some jokingly noted that they only learned the driving rules he was explaining when they attended a driving school as adults. Others were amused by his articulate delivery, jokingly commenting that when he reaches primary school, he will be the one teaching his own teacher.

Some viewers joked that Zuluboy would easily outsmart his future school teachers. Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

User @Lheza Nkeleni commented:

"Hayi, I give up shame. This boy is beyond being intelligent, ngeke (never)."

User @David Bafana Msomi said:

"He must organise a workshop to train taxi drivers. The things we see on our roads, msindisi (Lord)."

User @Pido Mbenje joked:

"He is about to retire; he has done his part."

User @Luyanda Usapho LwaMakhuma shared:

"I only knew that a brake and clutch could be used jointly when braking when I went to driving school ZB. You are way ahead."

User @Mamosala Mohlabane commented:

"I wonder what grade ZB is going to start because in Grade 1, he himself is going to teach the teacher. Our teacher is highly educated, but other parents don't even know those three pedals he's talking about."

User @Zuko Ndabambi joked:

"One of the best schools we are enrolled in is this one; we will graduate with our driving licences in hand."

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

Zuluboy addressed the risks of too much screen time, saying it was not good for the eyes and that a person ends up having no friends, impressing many viewers who said they were guilty of that too.

A famous American content creator was impressed by Zuluboy's emotional intelligence after reviewing a video of his mom pranking him.

Zuluboy captured the nation's attention after expressing concerns about his 2025 teacher's academic progress after she did not move with them to the next grade.

Source: Briefly News