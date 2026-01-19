A famous American content creator shared his reaction to a popular South African toddler, Zuluboy, known for his emotional intelligence

The clip was shared on Instagram, showing a US influencer smiling and blushing while watching a young boy confront his mother

Social media users expressed excitement at the international recognition and praised the child for his ability to vocalise his feelings

A US content creator was filmed smiling while watching a viral video of a South African toddler. Image: @parkerpolhill

A four-year-old boy from the Eastern Cape reached global audiences after a popular American social media star reacted to his viral prank video, taken by his mom at their village home.

The video was shared on Instagram by @parkerpolhill on January 14 2026, where it garnered massive views from an entertained online community.

The clip features the creator viewing a clip of the toddler, Zuluboy, as he experiences a viral fruit prank. In the original video, his mom throws fruit onto his plate, causing the little boy’s face to change instantly in shock. He asked his mother why she was throwing food at him and maintained a serious expression as the prank continued. Zuluboy explained to her that she was wrong for treating “her baby” in such a manner.

Zuluboy gains global fans after confronting mother during a prank

The American creator, Instagram user @arkerpolhll, called the toddler adorable and noted that he is a child who can clearly verbalise his emotions. Emotional maturity and a serious facial expression defined the interaction between the young boy and his parent. The creator appeared visibly touched by the child's respectful but firm communication style during the food prank.

Zuluboy's mother was praised for raising a son who could express his feelings with clarity and confidence. Image: Lujabe Siphe

SA reacts to Zuluboy’s international trending status

The clip gained massive popularity with the online community reacting with pure joy at seeing the toddler getting recognised by international content creators. Many viewers shared their happiness that he was trending globally and jokingly referred to the little boy as their professor and teacher. Some praised the mother for her parenting style and for allowing her son to fully express his emotions without fear. Others highlighted how refreshing it is to see a child who understands his worth and can stand up for himself in a cute way.

User @__raych___ commented:

"Our Zulu boy is trending, neh ❤️."

User @lovelyp88 said:

“Why are you doing your baby like that!” I would have been a puddle on the floor."

User @nateasilybroken added:

"That's our professor, teacher and interior decorator."

User @nothando.with.love commented:

"😂Babies are the bravest of all humans as they’re always true and express themselves truthfully, gracefully😊. You’ve done a great job, mami, with this one👏 let's learn from these courageous small people guys."

User @assumptanichola said:

"Sweet boy, you teach mommy how to treat you👍🏽❤️."

User @priscilla_papo shared:

"We love him. He is just adorable and emotionally intelligent."

Watch the Instagram reel here.

