A heart-wrenching video of a 17-year-old learner dancing with his friends surfaced online following his untimely passing

The clip was shared on TikTok on January 11, 2026, showing the young man in high spirits before he went missing during a boat cruise on the Vaal River

Social media users were deeply moved and expressed deep sorrow after the teenager's body was recovered and identified by his grieving family

The young man's life was tragically cut short after a weekend outing on the water ended in a missing person's search. Image: @chxll.rsa

Source: TikTok

The community of Vanderbijlpark is in mourning following the tragic death of 17-year-old Thomas Junior Sithole, whose body was recovered on January 12, 2026, after being missing for a few days.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @chxll.rsa, where it garnered massive engagement from viewers moved by the contrast between his vibrant life and his sudden disappearance.

The video captures the young man, a learner from Hoërskool Driehoek, inside a circle dancing among his friends. In the clip shared by TikTok user @chxll.rsa, Thomas appeared to be in a happy mood as he showed off his talent on stage while his peers cheered him on. This joyful memory stands in stark contrast to the events of January 9, 2026, when he went missing during a private boat cruise on the Vaal River.

Young learner is tragically found dead

Thomas’s disappearance sparked an intensive search operation by the South African Police Service Water Wing. After days of searching, his body was discovered floating downstream on January 12, 2026, near the area where his family had been keeping a desperate vigil. Dancing and laughter filled the final public memories of the learner who was described by those close to him as a lovable and calm soul.

Many viewers celebrated the young man's talent and wished for his family to get the closure they deserve. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the bubbly Thomas Junior Sithole’s video

The video gained 366K views and over 400 comments from an online community that reacted with profound sadness. Many viewers noted how painful it was to see such a bubbly personality silenced so soon. Some described him as a "vibe" and offered their deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Others called him a free-spirited individual and prayed that God would provide his parents with the strength and answers they needed regarding the circumstances of his death.

User @Esty commented:

"To the family, friends and school friends at large, be strong and take heart. God sees your tears."

User @Ora said:

"What a beautiful soul. Wow. 🙏🏼."

User @Ni-Shaat added:

"He looks like he was such a vibe to be around 😢 may God make it easy for his family. This is so sad, really 💔."

User @dear_cait commented:

"He really had a beautiful soul, from all these videos that I'm seeing. He was very energetic, and you can see he carried himself very beautifully. I'm very sorry for your loss. May God hold you in his embrace and give you the answers you need 🙏❤."

User @Spi shared:

"Oh, our boy. Such a free-spirited soul. Rest in peace. #Justice for Thomas Sithole 💔."

User @Thobe said:

"He was so full of life."

Watch the TikTok video below:

