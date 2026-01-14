A South African man living abroad has gained massive attention after asking the public to help him choose a meaningful African name to pair with his surname

The clip was posted on TikTok on January 9, 2026, where the creator discussed his desire for national unity and his hope for a more diverse future

Social media users were moved and reacted with warmth by suggesting various names, while praising the spirit of togetherness shown in the video

A South African content creator living in China discussed his hopes for a unified country while asking for African name suggestions. Image: @realgerhardtvdm

Gerard van der Merwe, an Afrikaans man living in China, shared his desire to more deeply integrate into the rainbow nation following a recent viral discussion.

The video was shared on TikTok by @realgerhardtvdm and garnered 161K views along with over 1.4K comments from an impressed online community.

The clip starts with the creator, who currently lives in China, explaining that a previous video regarding Juan Pieter Grunewald kept him awake as he noticed many black South Africans supporting the figure. He expressed his agreement with the sentiment that citizens should move the country forward regardless of colour. Because his current name is very traditional, he noted a wish to adopt an African name such as Tebogo, Thabo, or Vusi van der Merwe.

The man asks for help choosing an African name

He explained that he looks forward to a fixed country where he can share drinks with a black neighbour while watching sports and listening to his favourite artist, DJ Karri. TikTok user @realgerhardtvdm encouraged the public to provide suggestions that would represent his commitment to a unified South Africa even while residing abroad.

Many viewers embraced the request for a new name and provided several meaningful suggestions from various local languages. Image: @realgerhardtvdm

SA suggests African names for the man

The social media community reacted with touching gestures and shared names with uniting meanings, such as Melisizwe and Mlungisi. Many viewers expressed their love for how citizens are finding ways to unify independently while ignoring the divisions often caused by politics. Some noted that the video was a beautiful representation of the country's potential for harmony. One user jokingly suggested that the name Vusi would suit him well, but noted its current association with Vusi Matlala in the news. Others praised his openness and willingness to bridge cultural gaps, with many participants welcoming him into the broader South African family under his new proposed identities.

User @Mlungisi Mnguni said:

"Mlungisi is a wonderful name, and it has a great meaning."

User @Grigamba_Intolerant🇿🇦 joked:

"Vusi slaps, but it's a very dangerous name, for now 🤣."

User @Zisanda shared:

"The name I am giving you is Melizwe. It means fight for your country."

User @Panda advised:

"Stay as you are. You are brilliant and unique, and awesome. Don't change yourself for others."

User @Mary ann_167 commented:

"I love what is happening, hallelujah. The strategy was to keep us divided. Unity always wins. I love you, South Africans ❤️."

User @Beezkneez20 joked:

"Siyamthemba, my brother, is your name from today. Even the Department of Home Affairs has been notified accordingly."

Watch the TikTok video below:

