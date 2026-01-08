An Afrikaans man went viral for his impressive footwork and energy while entertaining the people he was with at a local camping site

The viral clip was shared on TikTok on January 7, 2026, where it quickly gained massive views from an online audience that loved his confidence

Social media users were entertained and praised the talented dancer for his skill, crowning him a champion of the dance floor

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A farmer was filmed performing a high-energy dance routine that mixed Amapiano and old school styles on a camping site. Image: @drihan.crous

Source: TikTok

An Afrikaans-speaking man captured the attention of thousands after showcasing his rhythmic talent at a South African camping site, grooving to an Amapiano sound.

The entertaining video was shared on TikTok by @drihan.crous, where it garnered 173K views along with nearly 300 comments from viewers who praised him.

The video begins with an Afrikaans man entertaining himself and the people he was with by mixing viral Amapiano moves, Gwaragwara, breakdance, and a bit of old school kwaito moves, such as Manyisa. He moved gracefully with high energy as he took over the floor and drew the attention of his guests.

Entertainer wows campers with Amapiano and breakdance fusion

The man displayed impressive footwork while maintaining a high level of enthusiasm throughout the energetic dance routine. His ability to blend different dance styles seamlessly allowed him to command the floor while fellow campers watched in awe. They cheered for TikTok user@drihan.crous during the performance, with one gentleman noting that he was doing a breakdance, a dance move that was popular in the 80s and the 90s. The display served as proof to those watching that dancing comes easily to South Africans regardless of the setting.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many viewers praised the man's rhythm and footwork balance, calling him a proud South African product. Image: @drihan.crous

Source: UGC

SA loves the dancing man

The clip amassed massive views from an online community that was thoroughly entertained by the show off, and shared many positive remarks about the man's skill. Many viewers said they enjoyed watching him and officially crowned him a dance champion. Some users noted how good his footwork was and expressed a wish to have the same level of coordination. One viewer shared a wish to camp next to him at the end of the year just to watch the entertainment live.

User @#@Riana♡Graciana♡Rishaan♡ said:

"Foot work is on point👌💯."

User @koeksdryf joked:

"He waited his whole life for this moment 😭."

User @Siya Poza🇿🇦 said:

"Hey Tiekie, waar kom jy van (where are you from?). Mzantsi is a scary but loving country 🥰."

User @Mercia Schreuder commented:

"Bly altyd die vrolike positiewe mens wat jy is (Always stay the cheerful, positive person you are). Ek geniet jou videos (I enjoy your videos)."

User @Jesus is Lord and Saviour🇿🇦 joked:

"Where else are you going to find John Deere guys like this 😂? Only in SA baba😂."

User @Mirari said:

"Ek wil einde van die jaar langs julle kom kamp (I want to come camp next to you at the end of the year)!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News dance-related articles

A high-energy petrol attendant entertained onlookers after performing a popular dance routine that is currently trending while on duty, impressing many viewers.

A delivery driver became the centre of attention after he was filmed showing off his impressive dance skills on stage while on duty.

A group of cabin crew members from South African Airways were filmed taking part in the viral dance challenge, made popular by an old video of media personality Khanyi Mbau.

Source: Briefly News