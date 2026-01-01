A delivery driver became the centre of attention after he was spotted showing off his impressive dance skills while on duty

The light-hearted video was shared on TikTok on December 31, where it gathered thousands of views from an entertained audience who found him hilarious

Social media users shared jokes about late food orders being delayed while praising the man for his infectious energy and holiday spirit

A delivery driver kept his helmet and reflector jacket on while he entertained the crowd with his dance moves. Image: @alexanderjulian.info

Source: TikTok

A festive atmosphere in South Africa reached a new peak when a delivery driver decided to join the party during his shift.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @alexanderjulian.info and reached over 52K views and significant comments from online viewers who loved the spontaneous moment.

The clip starts with the man filmed wearing a helmet and a reflector jacket while carrying a signature Uber Eats backpack on his shoulders. He stood on stage next to an MC who was performing a song for a large and cheering crowd. The talented driver showed off his moves to the rhythm of the music while the audience encouraged him with loud, joyful screams.

Festive vibes take priority over delivery times

The video recognised that hearing Amapiano music in South Africa is often a spiritual healing experience for many people. In the caption, TikTok user @alexanderjulian.info joked that the man delivered the food, but the spirit of the music took over his body. Event attendees at the event watched the deliveryman move across the stage. His energy remained high throughout the short performance as he embraced the local culture and the beat of the song.

Many viewers praised the driver for his hard work and his ability to find joy even during a busy shift. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the delivery guy’s happy moment

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were stunned and entertained by the delivery guy’s stunt. Many viewers found the situation hilarious and joked that they finally understood why their food was delayed. Some mentioned that they were not expecting speedy service anyway because it was the month of December. Other viewers were so impressed by the vibes that they promised to attend the same event in December 2026.

User @Njabulo_Thusi said:

"Are people even getting their food or zibolela nga lapho (they rot in the bag)?"

User @Sabrina Namo commented:

"Me, wondering why the delivery guy is taking forever with my food😫

User @Ray Kamolane shared:

"South Africa, what a glorious country🔥."

User @amagolo_g added:

"Because it’s December, we’ll allow the orders to be late 😂🤪."

User @Co_sign said:

"I really don’t like MCs, man. They ruin the music experience."

User @Lay shared:

"Next December, I’m there!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News