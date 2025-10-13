A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver shared an inspiring video documenting his journey to demolish his mother's crumbling mud house and replace it with a brand-new home.

The motivational clip was shared on Facebook, attracting massive views and comments from an online community full of pride and respect

Social media users were highly motivated by his dedication, praising him as the exemplary son every mother dreams of having

A hardworking Checkers Sixy60 delivery driver touched many viewers after showing a home he built for his mother.

Source: Facebook

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver captured the hearts of social media users after sharing the emotional story of how he built a brand-new home for his mother through sheer hard work and perseverance.

The video, shared on his Facebook account Philile Phi-hide, was met with a wave of inspiration and admiration from viewers who showered him with praise.

The video begins with the young man showing the old family residence: a mud house visibly riddled with cracks and looking unstable, as if it could collapse at any moment. He explains that seeing the deteriorating condition of the home motivated him to initiate a significant change. He then shared a powerful collage of videos showing his relentless hustle as a Sixty60 delivery driver.

The delivery driver shows his hustle

The clips showed him navigating long roads and braving the rain to make countless deliveries, all while saving every possible rand for his mother's new home. After just six months of dedicated saving, he started the building process, documenting the progress as the walls steadily rose. He humorously noted that he needed to increase his delivery speed, as it was time to move on to the expensive roofing phase.

The video concludes with a beautiful transformation. The mud house is gone, replaced by a fully finished, modern structure painted white. The interior is shown furnished with brand-new furniture. The final emotional scene captures his mother looking grateful and warmly embracing her son.

Social media users showered him with praise and assured him that blessings would follow him.

Source: Facebook

SA praised the delivery driver

The comments section was filled with positive reactions from social media users who were highly motivated by his actions. Many viewers said he inspired them to work harder and make their own parents proud. Others showered him with blessings, declaring him the 'son every mother wishes to have.' Others expressed immense respect for his commitment, hustle and love for his family.

User @Vusumuzi Malaza commented:

"Sho bruh! Thanks for being an inspiration. I work for Takealot, and I'm in recruitment. I wish we had more South African riders like you. As a recruiter, it is very hard to find locals who ride bikes. And that's the challenge we are facing, more of our driver force is made up of our brothers and sisters from other African countries. And I wish locals knew how much money they can make doing deliveries, especially for Mr D, since it is a South African company. If there are locals who still think that you can't make money doing deliveries, then I hope this video changes your mind. There's a lot of money to be made doing deliveries on a motorbike."

User @Lucky Hilário Zefanias Manhice said:

"What a proud mother! You are a son that every mother wishes to have."

User @Wandile Esihle Ngcobo added:

"Great motivation! Usebenze kakhulu bafo (you've done well, brother)."

User @Kwazi Nkosinathi Felix Mtshali shared:

"The greatest gift you will ever experience is making your mother smile. You are doing a great job by giving her flowers while she's still alive. May God lavishly and greatly bless you."

User @Sbu Khumalo said:

"Salute! This kind of content is motivational and encouraging to the young ones."

User @Ntandoh Angel Khumalo commented:

"This is what I call perseverance! You're doing great!"

Watch the Facebook video below:

