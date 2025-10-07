Global site navigation

Man Unsure About Quitting Job Turns to Mzansi to Rate His Hidden Talent in Video, Leaving SA Amused
Man Unsure About Quitting Job Turns to Mzansi to Rate His Hidden Talent in Video, Leaving SA Amused

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A man shared a video asking South Africans to rate his hidden talent, but his singing performance sparked laughter and entertainment
  • Despite his off-key singing, the gent earned praise for his confidence and personality, making the clip a lighthearted delight
  • The clip sparks humorous discussions and jokes online, with users poking fun and offering tongue-in-cheek advice about his career choices

A man has left South Africans laughing after sharing a video asking Mzansi to rate his hidden talent before he decides whether to quit his job.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows him attempting to sing, but things didn’t quite go as planned.

In the video shared by the man himself under the TikTok handle @kayveen_khayone, he shows the gent confidently beginning his performance, seemingly ready to impress. However, as soon as he starts singing, it becomes clear that hitting the right notes might not be his strongest skill.

His off-key voice, combined with his dramatic facial expressions and hand gestures, had social media users in stitches.

Despite his lack of vocal ability, viewers were quick to praise his confidence and personality. The video quickly made its rounds across social media since it was uploaded on 8 August 2025, with many users tagging friends and sharing the clip for laughs.

The clip has sparked lighthearted discussions online about chasing dreams and knowing when to stick to your day job. While Mzansi may not have crowned him the next superstar, his hilarious performance has earned him a spot in the hearts of many, proving that laughter truly is the best talent of all.

SA is amused by the man's funny antics while displaying his talents

Social media users were entertained as they took to the comments section to crack jokes, while some laughed it off.

Zwelinkosi_2.0 said:

"Make sure you are early for work bro."

ChristinahMello added:

"Go to work and every day, even on public holidays."

Kopano expressed:

"Avoid written warnings at work, neh."

Relebogilerinx wrote:

"Continue going to work baba."

Tenzel stated:

"You killed me, haibo."

Gina shared:

"Thank you for making my night, I was so down yooo."

It's really 2023, cracked a joke saying:

"Ask them to decrease your salary."

Sakhile simply said:

"That time you were thinking about it the whole day... on some world tour or something."

Thulas Mabele wrote:

"I'm going through a lot, but thanks to my bro, I laugh out loud ,I'm way for another video."

Watch the video below:

People displaying their talents in SA

