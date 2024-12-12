SA is loving a funny TikTok video featuring a group of preschoolers showing off their dance moves

The footage went viral online, capturing the attention of online users and generating loads of views

Mango Groove, a South African Afropop group, has released six studio albums and singles since 1984

Mzansi is buzzing over a cute clip of preschoolers dancing to the iconic Mango Groove track.

School kids danced to Mango Groove's iconic Special Star in a TikTok video. Image: Vadym Pastukh/Getty Images and @earlybeedaycare/TikTok

Preschoolers vibing to Mango Groove

This time of year, students perform their dance skills for their loved ones on stage. A group of preschoolers set the internet ablaze as they dance energetically in their white outfits.

The little girls wore butterfly wings while the boys rocked white shirts, as seen in the video uploaded by TikTok user @earlybeedaycare. Their performance was a mix of playful coordination and unfiltered enthusiasm as they grooved to the South African band song Special Star.

The kids beam with joy as they sway, clap, and groove to the tune, bringing smiles to online viewers. The video became an instant hit, leaving many amused.

All about Mango Groove, the South African band

The 11-piece South African Afropop group Mango Groove blends pop with township music, particularly kwela and marabi. Since its formation in 1984, the band has released six studio albums and multiple singles. Their most recent album, Faces to the Sun, took over four years to produce.

The toddlers' endearing performance demonstrates how Mango Groove's legacy inspires South Africans today, fostering celebration and moments of connection.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Preschoolers' dance moves entertain SA

Mzansi netizens were delighted by the TikTok video as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

MaDukwase.ompofu said:

"This is so cute they just kids ninani and they’ll tell a story one day bathi yey sake sawugxoba bo umhlabath ngamagqindi sifake all white namaphiko."

Ella gushed over the kids, adding:

"This is cute."

User wrote:

"Very cute and smart."

Kgarebe expressed:

"Very nice I like the move, and congratulations to the kids."

Nodumolungalo@gmail.com commented:

"Wow, so beautiful."

