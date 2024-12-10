A TikTok account uploaded a video of an older Gauteng man dancing his heart out in a local club

The man, who still had a cup in his hand, pulled out vibey dance moves as the crowd watched

The video entertained several members of the online community, who took to the comment section with their thoughts

An older man's dance moves entertained online users. Images: JohnnyGreig / Getty Images, @vaalgroove_updates / TikTok

When stepping into a club, it's common to see the dance floor brimming with young partygoers enjoying the music and the night's vibrant energy. However, an older man stole the spotlight in one video, entertaining online viewers.

A groover for life

The TikTok account Vaal Groove Updates (@vaalgroove_updates) shared a clip of an older gentleman making sure not to leave his drink and the dance floor his own as he grooved at a local Gauteng club.

Vaal Groove Updates wrote in the post:

"Papers 707 vibes."

The caption referred to the late amapiano DJ and dancer, who died unexpectedly at 42 in 2020.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to uncle's dance moves

Several local social media users found humour in the video, while others enjoyed the positive energy the man put on the dance floor.

@brokeboyz02 told the online community:

"No one can replace Papers 707."

@matilda_fatana added in the comments:

"I'm sure in his mind, the moves are pulled off nice and clean."

@nkosinamicarlzero jokingly said:

"I'm just grateful that my father doesn't groove."

@zeema091, who enjoyed the clip, shared:

"Dancing is for everyone, and this man is a vibe."

@earthsign6 stated with a laugh:

"He's so in his zone and doesn't care who thinks what."

@mtthizsgrootmansessions wrote in the comment section:

"Life is too short, bafwethu. Enjoy it now while you still can."

3 other stories of older men dancing

One white uncle entertained locals after showing off his moves to an upbeat song.

An old man broke it down at groove to DJ Maphorisa's Whistle . People joked he had an uncanny resemblance to a furniture store's mascot.

. People joked he had an uncanny resemblance to a furniture store's mascot. A Gauteng madala showed his smooth moves at a government event.

