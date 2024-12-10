A local woman playfully showed she wasn't someone to be messed with after picking up a man

While the man was in the air, the woman did a little dance before putting him back on the ground

Several social media users laughed in the post's comment section after watching the clip

A woman showed her strength when she picked up a man. Images: @thabisothabiso4

Source: TikTok

People often take women for granted, overlooking their incredible strength until it's unmistakably displayed. In a recent example, a woman captivated online viewers as she demonstrated her remarkable strength in an empowering and entertaining way.

Showing her strength

A local woman named Mtabie took to her TikTok account (@thabisothabiso4) to share how she easily picked up a man. After lifting him off the ground, the strong woman did a little dance, showing people that it was all in a day's work.

Mtabie practically lifted the man as if he were an unconventional weight at a local gym, similar to how one village woman showed her fitness routine using household items.

Watch the video here.

Woman's strength humours SA

Many social media users rushed to the comment section to express laughter after seeing the strong beauty easily pick up the man.

@mercymodise0 said with humour:

"Carrying him is one thing. Dancing while at it is taking it too far."

@sphindilejuqu laughed and wrote in the comments:

"That kick was very necessary."

@mthimbanakasjadu, who also found the clip amusing, stated:

"What a polite way of showing him she's not scared of him."

@mahlohonolo277 jokingly said about the man:

"Hai, this one is not make sure. If he ever says he will protect you, take it with a pinch of salt."

@user9320950441335 wrote to the online community:

"I need a woman who can pick me up like this. Where are you?"

@lufunomurabi added in the comment section:

"How did you come up with the idea that you can pick him up? He was shocked."

