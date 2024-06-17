A young woman named Taylor Pearlss from a village posted a fitness video on Facebook that went viral

In the video, she showcases her toned physique and then demonstrates her unique workout routine using everyday household items

While some viewers loved her creativity and complimented her results, others left negative comments

A young woman living in the village went viral on social media after she shared her unique workout routine.

Village girl works out at home

In a video posted on Facebook, Taylor Pearlss shows her stunning and lean physique as she flexes for the camera before demonstrating how she exercises using various objects available at her disposal in her village home.

Taylor balances on a ball as she exercises her legs and strengthens her core, holding an axe and using large plant pots to lift like dumbbells.

SA reacts to woman's workout

The video garnered many views and mixed reactions. Some loved her content and workout routine, while others responded unnecessarily negatively.

Nedu Frankmore Ibekwe motivated Taylor to keep doing what makes her happy:

"My dear, as long as it makes you happy, crack on. And for those of you saying pregnancy will humble her, if you don’t have anything nice to say, keep your mouth shut. Enemies of happiness, don’t bring your sad life to social media, we all know that you lot are sad."

Tshepo Mahlangu joked about the young woman's muscle flexing:

"Everything was fine until she made that breath-in, now it's like a I'm watching a zombie movie."

Alexis NoloVe Belton responded:

"Why are the men wishing pregnancy on her when she’s enjoying her body? Saying it’ll humble her but she’s happy to be able to move."

Hàrry Gee clapped back at Taylor's haters:

"People criticise one's dreams, keep up and shut the noise."

Key Vibez-Radio motivated Taylor:

"You are doing great. Don't be pressure to married. When you are ready, find someone who is equal or more. Don't settle."

Carl James commented:

"Getting it done with what you got! Now that’s a lady after my own heart ❤️❤️"

