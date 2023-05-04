A fitness enthusiast on TikTok went hard in the gym, and she showed her followers an exercise she does

The video left many amazed by the gym expert who showed off her agility in a video that went viral on the socials

Online users could not stop cracking up over the energetic woman's extra exercise routine in the clip

This workout enthusiast left many people amazed. The TikTok had thousands laughing as it received 13 000 thousand likes.

A woman showed people how hard she worked out with so much energy that the internet was shook. Image: @promised191

People could not stop raving about how amazing she looked while using gym equipment. The fit babe was doing stunts, and it was a sight to behold.

Lit gym rat on TikTok has people floored by workout

@promised191 filmed herself on an exercise, but she was using it in a creative way. The gorgeous woman was riding the bike with one leg while her other leg was at a 90-degree angle and moving side to side. Watch her stunt below:

Mzansi amazed by woman's gym feat

People had questions about what the lady was getting ready for. Netizens always love to see others do the most at the gym, but this babe took the cake. TikToker users joked that she must be getting ready for combat.

Anna commented:

"Everyone is so creative."

Kele commented:

"Someone said she’s training for Avengers applications."

user640795595910 commented:

"Ladies , what stage is this one ?"

user579803 commented:

"All of this won't matter in heaven."

Cza Mazibuko commented:

"Haaaa training yoMkhonto weSizwe phela lena."

Thube commented:

"Aw ngeke."

Mamkhwanazi commented:

"Yinike manje lena."

