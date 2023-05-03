A Twitter video shows an elderly man standing in front of KFC, and it went viral when people noticed who he looked like

Online users were amused by the video comparing the man to the KFC mascot which is Colonel Sanders

The video got lots of atten from amused tweeps who had jokes ready to go as they discussed the funny clip

People loved seeing a real-life Colonel Sander next to KFC. The man went Twitter viral as many were convinced he was the fried chicken mascot that came to life.

A man who looks like a KFC mascot went Twitter viral as people cracked up. Image:@pmcafrica

Source: Twitter

The video inspired many jokes from netizens. Online users could not get over the video, and it got thousands of likes.

KFC logo character spotted in real like

A video on Twitter posted by @pmcafrica is of a man who looks like Colonel Sanders. A group of friends in the video asked the older gent if he is Mr KFC as they watched the white-haired man standing in front of the restaurant mascot. Watch the video:

Tweeps in tears over Colonel Sanders in Twitter video

People love to see look alikes. Most peeps could not resist cracking jokes at the man's expense for looking like Colonel Sanders.

@Khanyett commented:

"Can’t stop laughing at this video."

@jeffndonyane commented:

"Haai, they're soo convinced they have found him! Lmao."

@CedMthimkhulu commented:

"Its unmistakably him...... This made My day."

@spinedoc_b commented:

"The accuracy."

@bashc23 commented:

"These guys wont see heaven "

