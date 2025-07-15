South African rising star Ciza recently rubbed shoulders with some international artists

TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu's son posted a picture of himself hanging out with American singer Summer Walker on Instagram

The photo was taken when the two stars met at the Afronation Music Festival in Portugal

Amapiano star Ciza rubbed shoulders with Summer Walker. Image: @ciza.sa, @summerwalker

Source: Instagram

South African rising star Ciza Nciza has been making big boss moves ever since his hit single Isaka became a world hit across the globe, and recently, the 24-year-old star was spotted rubbing shoulders with international stars.

Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza's son shared a cute picture of himself hanging out with 29-year-old American singer and songwriter Summer Walker, who is scheduled to perform in Mzansi later this year, on Instagram. The photo was taken during the 2025 Afronation Music Festival in Portugal this past weekend.

Though he looked calm and composed in the picture, he mentioned in his caption that he was extremely excited and flattered to have met Summer Walker.

See the photo below:

Netizens react to the picture

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions after seeing the picture of Ciza and Summer Walker on social media. Here's what they had to say:

Record label boss TK Nciza said:

"African golden boy. Ciza to the world."

khumbuzee commented:

"In October, she will be in South Africa, which means you will be the only person she knows when she arrives here."

torkwasi.erdoo wrote:

"Ciza, my future husband and my summer walker? I hope something is cooking."

_magaya_music_am joked:

"And your dad is already regretting the costs you're about to put him in the background."

Who is Ciza?

According to the Sunday World, Nkululeko 'Ciza' Nciza is the son of Nhlanhla Mafu and Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, two music legends in South Africa. The youngster is quickly making a name for himself in South Africa's music industry.

Ciza is making waves with his recent song Isaka. The Afro-pop star is 24 years old, and he has cited artists like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and AKA as his music influences. The musician has indicated that he aims to take African sounds and stories to a global audience.

Besides music, Ciza is also pursuing a degree in business management and marketing at Unisa. He is known for his work ethic and commitment to self-improvement. Ciza is a self-motivated individual who aims to achieve his aspirations, taking it further than his parents, according to News24.

Amapiano star Ciza is TK and Nhlanhla Mafu's son. Image: @ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Ciza parties with Kabza De Small, Julius Malema and other top stars

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ciza is mingling with the who's who of the South African music and entertainment industry. The star has been topping charts after releasing his trending song Isaka (6AM).

Ciza is in the prime of his career, and we love it for him. The up-and-coming musician who has been promoting his new song, Isaka (6AM), on several platforms recently attended a star-studded event alongside his father, the legendary TK Nciza.

