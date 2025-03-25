American musicians Travis Scott and Summer Walker have confirmed that they are coming to South Africa in October 2025 for their respective concerts

Singer Summer Walker will headline the 2025 edition of Rocking the Daisies, while rapper Travis Scott will kick off his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour in Johannesburg

Organisers of the two musicians' concerts in South Africa have released information on how to purchase tickets

Travis Scott and Summer Walker are coming to perform in South Africa. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage, Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Music fans will be spoilt for choice after Travis Scott and Summer Walker announced they are heading to South Africa later this year. The two aren’t the only American musicians making their way to South Africa’s shores, as rapper Rick Ross is set to return in May for the Durban Music Fest.

Summer Walker to headline Rocking the Daisies in Cape Town

Organisers of the Rocking the Daisies concert sent social media users into a frenzy when they revealed that songstress Summer Walker will be headlining the 2025 edition of the annual event. This year’s Rocking the Daisies concert will be held at Cloof Wine Estate in Cape Town from 2 to 5 October.

Phase 1 tickets to the 20th Rocking the Daisies concert went on sale on Tuesday, 25 March. Taking to Instagram, Rocking the Daisies announced:

“Lover Girls/Boys, this is the moment🧸💕✨ Summer Walker is headlining Rocking the Daisies 2025 ✨ You’ve streamed the albums, cried to the lyrics, and now it’s time to experience it LIVE. This is history in the making.”

Travis Scott brings Circus Maximus World Tour 2025 to South Africa

Meanwhile, Travis Scott sent his South African fans into a frenzy after confirming that Johannesburg will be his first stop when he kicks off the Circus Maximus Stadium Tour. The Pick Up The Phone singer will perform at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 11 October 2025 as part of the Castle Lite Unlocks, last held in 2019.

The Highest in the Room crooner will proceed to Delhi in India, Seoul in Korea, Sanya and Hainan in China, before performing in Tokyo in Japan. Taking to his Instagram account, Travis Scott shared a poster of the Circus Maximus World Tour with the simple caption:

“Joburg/Asia We OTW Soon. I Wanna see something.”

Fans react to Travis Scott's tour of South Africa and Asia

The announcement had his fans, collectively known as Ragers, in a frenzy. South African celebrities such as Uncle Vinny, Londie London and Oscar Mbo were excited that Travis Scott would perform live in South Africa. Several netizens requested more cities and dates. Here are some of the reactions:

Bitchsayshlatt predicted:

“Joburg finna get lit!!🔥🔥”

leo_debeer pleaded:

“Come to Cape Town please.”

luv.katli suggested:

“Be reasonable with prices, some of us are still in uni🙏🏾”

_.ornanii._ said:

“We're waiting for you😝”

taylorleigh.18 remarked:

“Bro you will be in Africa on my 19th birthday.”

How to get tickets to Travis Scott's tour in South Africa

Those eager to purchase tickets can do so once the Discovery Bank pre-sale begins on Wednesday, 26 March at 9 am, continuing until 9 am on Friday, 28 March. Tickets will be available on the Ticketmaster and Big Concerts websites. General on-sale tickets will be released at 9 am on Friday, 28 March, through the same websites.

Travis Scott announced that he'll be performing in South Africa. Image: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott and Tyla spark dating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a picture of Tyla and Travis Scott sparked dating rumours on social media, with fans speculating about the nature of their relationship.

The two musicians collaborated on the remix of Tyla's highly successful breakout single Water. While fans initially criticised the collaboration, the remix turned out well with its music video garnering almost two million views in less than a week.

