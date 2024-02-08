Summer Walker's kids: Ages, names, pictures and their fathers

Since her debut in 2017, Summer Walker's rise in the entertainment industry has unveiled different aspects of her life, the most important being motherhood. The Atlanta native is a doting mother of three, including a daughter and two sons. This article highlights all you need to know about Summer Walker's kids, their fathers, and how they have defined her take on parenthood.

Singer Summer Walker with her three kids (R). Photo: @summerwalker on Instagram, Gilbert Flores on Getty Images (modified by author)

Summer Walker's baby fathers have been involved in their kids' lives, especially rapper LVRD Pharoh, who was present during the singer's natural home birth. She had an on-and-off relationship with London on Da Track from 2019 to 2021 and wrote several songs about him from her second album, Still Over It.

Summer Walker's children

Walker has opened up about her three kids in multiple interviews and on social media. Here is all you need to know about her daughter and sons.

Bubbles Renee Walker

Bubbles with her father, London on-Da Track (R). Photo: @summerwalker, @londonondatrack on Instagram (modified by author)

Summer Walker welcomed her first child, daughter Bubbles Renee Walker, in March 2021 (2 years old in 2024). The child's father is songwriter and record producer London on Da Track. Bubbles worked with her mother on the 2021 song, Session 33, and she was credited as a songwriter.

Walker described her daughter's personality as bubbly while appearing on Young Miami's Caresha Please in 2023. Her character earned her the nickname Princess Bubbles.

In March 2023, Summer Walker's parenting style was criticized after a video of Bubbles hitting her and pulling her hair at her 2nd birthday party started circulating online. The singer later defended her daughter, saying she hates loud noises.

SHE DON'T LIKE LOUD NOISES, she aint hit me till 50 people started singing happy birthday, & the last video she hit me we was singing loud af as well lol y'all can (shut up) on my baby birthday.

Twin sons

Summer Walker and her twin sons in pyjamas at home. Photo: @summerwalker on Instagram (modified by author)

The RnB artist became a mother of three when she welcomed her twin sons in December 2022 (1 year old in 2024). She shares the boys with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Larry 'LVRD Pharoh', but has never revealed their names. Larry was present during the boys' birth and has helped Summer throughout the motherhood journey.

Summer Walker's take on motherhood

Talking to Young Miami on Caresha Please in May 2023, the R&B star revealed that her kids give her a love she has never experienced. She also expressed her desire to have more children.

During her interview for the 2022 cover of Essence, the Atlanta-born artist said motherhood is amazing. She revealed the experience can be stressful but rewarding.

It brings you the most joy in the world. At the same time, it's really hard, it's really stressful, and it's really a lot of sacrifice. Sometimes, it's like, is it worth it? Then they smile and make your day, and the answer is yes.

Summer experienced post-partum depression when she had her first daughter, but she told Young Miami it was because she did not receive the support she needed. Things changed when she welcomed her twin sons, whose father, rapper LVRD Pharoh, has been a hands-on parent despite their split.

I personally think it was a lack of support for me, rather than a hormonal imbalance… There was no reason for my depression, it wasn't because of the child. My heart belonged to her. It was just that I needed help. Since I have three, I'm like, oh my God, I'm so happy.

LVRD Pharoh with his twin sons during his first Father's Day celebrations. Photo: @lvrdpharoh on Instagram (modified by author)

Summer Walker gave birth at home

Summer Walker's twins and her daughter were born naturally at home. She opened up about her experience giving birth in a May 2023 Instagram post, labelling it her biggest accomplishment.

My biggest accomplishment was having all my babies natural at home, especially the twins, I carried 42 weeks full term, one breeched, delivered in 7 hours dr's was tryna do a C-section but thank God I stood my ground...Bubbles was like 52 hours lord lol Like that's really amazing, I am stronnng okay.

The Over It hitmaker had earlier revealed that she usually goes to the hospital after birth because she has thin blood. Her priority is to ensure her kids are safe at home.

I have thin blood, so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself into good strength for them, but as long as my kids stay at home untouched, I'm good.

Summer Walker protects her kids' privacy

The Girls Need Love hitmaker is known for hiding her kids' identity. She often posts pictures of them on her Instagram but censors their faces with emojis. In 2021, following the birth of her daughter Bubbles, she called off a fan account dedicated to her daughter, saying she would not be posting the child's pictures.

So let's all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace...So I guess a fan made this page, but let's be very clear, there will be no picture of my child on the internet.

Despite the singer's restrictions on her kids' privacy, Summer Walker's baby father, London on Da Track, often shows their daughter's face in his Instagram posts. On February 2, 2023, the rapper uploaded several photos of his daughter with the caption, 'Daddy's Girl'. His Instagram profile is a picture of Bubbles when she was young.

Summer Walker during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Lionel Hahn

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Summer Walker's life as a mother;

How many kids does Summer Walker have?

The Over It hitmaker has three children. Her firstborn, daughter Bubbles, was born in 2023, while her twin sons were born in December 2022.

Who is Summer Walker's baby daddy?

The R&B star has two baby daddies. She welcomed daughter Bubbles with record producer London on Da Track. The former couple had an on-and-off relationship for a few years until they split for good in 2021.

She shares her twin sons with rapper LVRD Pharoh, whose real name is Larry. The two broke up in November 2022 after dating for several months but remain on good terms and are great co-parents.

Are Summer and Larry still together?

Summer and Larry broke up in November 2022, a few months after announcing they were expecting a child. Summer shared on her Instagram stories that there was no bad blood between them.

LVRD Pharoh and Summer Walker during the Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit State Farm Arena Concert. Photo: Prince Williams

Did Summer Walker give birth to twins?

The singer gave birth to twin sons in late 2022. Their father is her former boyfriend, Larry. She has yet to share their names.

What did Summer Walker feed her daughter?

In 2021, she faced backlash for feeding her baby hemp milk. She later clarified during an appearance on Caresha Please, saying she had a bad cough and the medicine she took stopped her breast milk supply. She tried other options, but her daughter did not respond well.

And I tried to give her cow milk, the formula, and she broke out in all these really bad hives because I was vegan during my pregnancy, so I guess the cow milk didn't work. And then I tried to give her soy formula, and then that constipated her to the point that...she couldn't poop, so I was like, I don't know what to do.

Did Summer Walker really name her baby bubbles?

The Girls Need Love hitmaker has not shared her daughter's official name. The child is often referred to as Bubbles.

Who helped Summer Walker give birth?

Renowned singer and doula Erykah Badu assisted Summer Walker during her natural home birth. Her baby daddy, Larry, also helped deliver her twin sons.

Summer Walker during the 15th Annual ASCAP Women Behind The Music at Atrium. Photo: Paras Griffin

Summer Walker's kids are the apple of her eye, and she cherishes every minute with them. She previously shared her desire for more children but has yet to reveal when.

