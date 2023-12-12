Yung Miami's age, children, baby daddy, career, profile, net worth

Yung Miami is an American rapper and one of the rap duo City Girls, who gained popularity with their hit singles like Act Up and Twerk. Miami's partner in City Girls is JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson). The duo became widely recognized for their bold and confident style, addressing topics related to relationships, empowerment, and their experiences.

JT and Miami's dynamic collaboration as City Girls has made them influential figures in contemporary hip-hop. Their breakthrough track, I'll Take Your Man, catapulted them into the spotlight. So, where is Yung Miami from?

Yung Miami's profile summary

Full name Caresha Romeka Brownlee Stage name Yung Miami Gender Female Date of birth February 11, 1994 Age 29 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Zodiac sign Aquarius Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 56 kg (Approx) Body measurements 36-27-36 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown College Carol City Middle School Marital status Single Ex-boyfriends Jai Wiggins (2010 - 2015) Southside (2018 – 2020) Children Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. and Summer Miami Luellen Profession Singer and social media star Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $7 million

What is Yung Miami's age?

Yung Miami's real name is Caresha Brownlee Romeka, and she was born on February 11, 1994, in Miami, Florida, USA. Caresha's age is 29 years as of 2023, and she is of American nationality.

Yung Miami's education

According to reports, she attended a local primary school and later enrolled at Carol City Middle School. She later dropped her studies to focus on music.

Who are Yung Miami's children?

The celebrated rapper has a son named Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., whom she had with her ex-boyfriend. They broke up following his assault and domestic abuse.

She also has a daughter named Summer Miami. The child's father is the music producer Southside, whose real name is Joshua Luellen. Yung Miami has shared aspects of her life as a mother on social media, including pictures and updates about her daughter.

Who does Yung Miami have a kid with?

Yung has a child with Jai Malik Wiggins, Jr., an American rapper and producer known for being Miami's baby daddy. Sadly, he was killed in a shooting on June 15, 2020.

His other baby daddy is Joshua Luellen, professionally known as Southside, a highly regarded music producer and rapper in the hip-hop and rap industry. Southside is renowned for his work as a music producer, particularly in trap music. He co-founded the production team 808 Mafia, a collective of producers known for their influential contributions to the hip-hop genre.

Why is Yung Miami famous?

Yung gained prominence as one of the rap duo City Girls, representing Miami in their music and contributing to the city's influence on their style and sound. The other member of the pair is JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson). Here is an overview of Yung Miami's career:

Formation of City Girls

City Girls originated in Miami, Florida, and was formed in 2017. Yung Miami and JT came together to create the rap duo, and their energetic and confident style quickly gained attention.

Quality Control Music

City Girls caught the attention of Quality Control Music, a record label that has been influential in promoting hip-hop and rap artists. The duo signed with them and became part of the label's roster.

Debut mixtape

In 2018, City Girls released their debut studio album, Period, which featured tracks like I'll Take Your Man and Where The Bag At. The mixtape received positive reviews and helped establish the duo in the hip-hop scene.

Rise to prominence

City Girls gained widespread recognition with their single Act Up, released in 2018. The song became a viral hit and contributed to the duo's rising popularity. They followed up with other successful tracks, including Twerk featuring Cardi B.

Legal challenges

Despite their success, the duo faced legal challenges. JT was incarcerated for fraud in 2018, leading to her temporary absence from the group. Yung Miami continued to represent City Girls during this period.

JT's return

JT was released from prison in 2020, and the duo reunited. They continued to release music together, including the album City on Lock (2020).

List of City Girl's discography

City Girls has released several albums and songs that have gained popularity in the hip-hop and rap scenes. Here are some notable songs and albums:

Albums

2018: Period

2018: Girl Code

2020: City on Lock

Songs

2018: Act Up

2019: Twerk (featuring Cardi B)

2018: Where The Bag At

2018: Jobs

2020: City on Lock

2020: Flewed Out (featuring Lil Baby)

What movies do Yung Miami play in?

Miami has primarily been known for her career in the music industry as one of the rap duo City Girls. There is no reported instance of Yung Miami in movies.

Who is JT?

Jatavia Shakara Johnson, known professionally as JT, is an American rapper and one-half of the hip-hop duo City Girls. She was born on December 3, 1992, in Liberty City, Miami, Florida, USA. She and Yung Miami grew up in Miami and came together to form City Girls, gaining popularity for their energetic and confident style in the hip-hop scene.

What is Yung Miami's net worth?

According to reports, the celebrity singer has an estimated net worth of $7 million. She derives her income from her singing profession, promotions and advertisements.

Above is everything about Yung Miami's age, career, and personal life. JT and Yung Miami's dynamic collaboration as City Girls has made them influential figures in contemporary hip-hop. The duo's music often reflects themes of empowerment, independence, and their experiences.

