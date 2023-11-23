Amari Bailey is a highly touted American basketball player who gained attention for his skills on the court at an early age. He was also a high school basketball player and was committed to playing college basketball at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles). Due to Bailey's prominence, most fans are curious about his family. So, who is Amari Bailey's mom?

Bailey's journey in basketball has been closely followed by fans and scouts alike, and he continues to be a prominent figure in the basketball scene. He has been featured in two reality shows as a basketball star.

Johanna Leia's profile and bio

Full name Johanna Edelburg Known as Johanna Leia Gender Female Date of birth February 19, 1981 Age 42 years (in 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Birth sign Pisces Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 60 kg (approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Parents Joan Edelberg Relationship status Single Children Amari Bailey and Savvy Bailey Profession Model, Brand Ambassador, TV Personality, Social media star Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $1 million and $5 million

Who is Amari Bailey's mom?

Johanna Leia is a famous model, television personality, social media star, and entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, United States. She rose to fame as the mother of Sierra Canyon's basketball player Amari Bailey.

Johanna Leia has been known for supporting her son's basketball career. She has been seen attending games and events related to Amari's basketball activities. She is also recognized for her achievements and presence in the public eye.

What is Johanna Leia's ethnicity?

Leia, whose real name is Johanna Edelburg (42 years old in 2023), was born on February 19, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. She holds American nationality, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. The fashion model has a mixed ethnic background. She is a black American and follows the Christian religion.

What is Johanna Leia's height?

The celebrity model measures 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 60 kg. She has brown eyes and black hair.

What does Amari Bailey's mother do for a living?

Johana was a television model but is currently running the Superstar Basketball Camp. As a professional model, Leia has worked with leading modelling labels such as Wilhelmina, Ford, and IconSwim. She is also known for her appearance on Bringing Up Ballers, a reality television show that premiered in 2017.

How old is Amari Bailey?

Bailey (19 years in 2023) was born on February 17, 2004, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He holds American nationality and belongs to the African-American ethnic community. Growing up, he showed exceptional talent and a passion for basketball from a young age.

Amari Bailey's education

Bailey attended Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, for his high school education. Sierra Canyon is known for its strong basketball program, and Amari's skills on the court garnered attention and recognition.

During his high school career, Bailey became one of the top basketball prospects in the country. His athleticism, scoring ability and overall basketball IQ made him stand out. He played alongside other top talents at Sierra Canyon, contributing to the team's success and helping them compete at a high level in national high school basketball competitions.

Professional career

At 13 years of age, Amari committed to playing professional basketball for DePaul University. He plays for the Sierra Canyon School, where he helped the team win the Open Division state championship in his first year. He is also famous for participating in the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team in 2019.

Who is Amari Bailey's dad?

Amari's father, Aaron Bailey, was a former NFL player who played for the Indianapolis Colts in the National Football League (NFL) and Louisville. Johanna and Aaron have never been officially married but share two children.

How many kids does Aaron Bailey have?

Aaron has seven kids from his multiple relationships: three daughters and four sons. They are Alana, Airyanna, Aaliyah, Amari, Michael, Ashley and Aaron Jr.

Does Amari Bailey have siblings?

Amari has a younger sister named Savanna Bailey (Savvy). Amari and Savvy endorse kid-friendly and sports items under their mom's guidance. You can follow Savvy on her Instagram @savvyswrld, where her mother shares her upbringing moments. Besides Savanna, Amari has three older half-brothers and two younger half-sisters from his father's side.

What is Johanna Leia's net worth?

According to reports, Leia has a net worth estimated between $1 million and $5 million. She derives her income from modelling and reality TV.

The above is all about Amari Bailey's mom, Johanna Leia. She is an American model and reality television star. She also hit headlines when she started dating Canadian rapper Drake. However, things did not work out.

