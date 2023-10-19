T'yanna Wallace is the daughter of the late Christopher Wallace, also known as The Notoriouss B.I.G, a renowned American rapper. Christopher was highly influential in hip-hop and rap music until his tragic death in a drive-by shooting in 1997. What is known about Biggie Smalls's daughter?

Biggie Smalls is considered one of hip-hop's greatest and most influential rappers. Photo: @Wallace (modified by author)

T'yanna Wallace has occasionally been in the public eye due to her father's legacy. She has also worked on preserving and honouring her father's memory through various projects, including the clothing line Notoriouss, which features clothing and accessories related to her father's music and image.

T'yanna Wallace's profiles and bio

Full name T'yanna Dream Wallace Gender Female Date of birth August 8, 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Birthplace New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Birth sign Leo Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 Feet 5 inches Weight 53 kg (Approx) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Body measurements 33-26-34 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Tyshawn Baldwin Children A daughter Profession Entrepreneurs and fashion designer Alma mater Penn State University Parents Christopher Wallace and Jan Jackson Social media Instagram, Twitter (X) Net worth $20 million

How old is T'yanna Wallace?

Wallace, also known as T'yanna Dream Wallace, was born on August 8, 1993, in New York City, USA. T'yanna Wallace's age is 30 years as of 2023, and she holds American nationality. Growing up, she experienced the unique challenges and privileges associated with being the child of a famous hip-hop icon. She follows the Christian religion and belongs to a mixed racial race.

T'yanna's work with Notoriouss is her way of keeping her father's memory alive and connecting with fans. Photo: @Wallace (modified by author)

T'yanna Wallace's education

The celebrity kid attended elementary and high school in her local area. Later, she enrolled at Penn State University and pursued a bachelor's degree in business. She graduated in 2015 and ventured into entrepreneurship.

Who is T'yanna Wallace's boyfriend?

She is in a romantic relationship with Tyshawn Baldwin. They also have a baby together, but details about T'yanna Wallace's baby have not been shared.

What is T'yanna Wallace's height?

The American entrepreneur measures 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 53 kilograms. She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her other body measurements are 33-26-34 inches.

Notoriouss offers a variety of clothing items, including t-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise featuring Biggie Smalls' lyrics and iconic images. Photo: @Wallace (modified by author)

Who is T'yanna Wallace's father?

Christopher Wallace was an influential and iconic American rapper, widely known by his stage names The Notorious BIG and Biggie Smalls. He was born on May 21, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York, and he tragically died in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles, California. He is often considered one of hip-hop's greatest and most influential rappers.

Career

He began rapping as a teenager and adopted the stage names Biggie Smalls and The Notoriouss B.I.G. His songs established him as a prominent figure in East Coast hip-hop. Below are some of his notable albums and songs:

Albums

Ready to Die (1994)

This was Biggie's debut album and is regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever. It includes songs like:

One More Chance

Warning

Juicy

Everyday Struggle

Big Poppa

Respect

Friend of Mine

2. Life After Death (1997)

Biggie's second album was released shortly before his tragic death on March 9, 1997. It includes songs like:

Mo Money Mo Problems

Sky's the Limit

Ten Crack Commandments

I Love the Dough

What's Beef

You're Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)

Long Kiss Goodnight

Kick in the Door

American rapper Notorious BIG at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards, New York, New York, December 6, 1996. Photo by Larry Busacca

Tragic death

On March 9, 1997, Christopher was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, California. His murder remains unsolved, and it profoundly impacted the hip-hop community.

Who is T'yanna Wallace's mother?

Her mother is Jan Jackson. Jan and Wallace had been in a relationship since high school, and they had already split up before T'yanna's birth. Little is known about Jan's whereabouts.

What does Biggie's daughter do?

T'yanna has pursued a career in fashion and business. She has primarily focused on creating her clothing brand and boutique. She founded Notoriouss, a clothing brand and boutique inspired by her father's legacy.

T'yanna has worked on preserving and honouring her father's memory through various projects, including the clothing line Notoriouss. Photo: @Wallace (modified by author)

Notoriouss

The brand features a range of apparel and accessories that pay homage to The Notorious BIG's music and image. Notoriouss offers a variety of clothing items, including t-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise featuring Biggie Smalls' lyrics and iconic images.

How much is Biggie's daughter's net worth?

T'yanna Wallace's net worth is estimated at $20 million. She derives her income from her clothing business and her late father's vast estate.

How much is Biggie's estate worth?

The iconic American rapper had a net worth of $10 million at his death. He died on March 9, 1997, at the age of 24. His estate has ballooned to be worth an estimated $160 million courtesy of posthumous album releases, licensing deals, and more.

T'yanna Wallace, popularly known as Biggie Smalls' daughter, is a successful clothing line entrepreneur dedicated to her late father. Her life and career success inspire young people striving to follow their dreams.

