Did Jackie Witte ever remarry? The inside story of Paul Newman's first wife

Jackie Witte was a United States-born actress and model popularly known for being the ex-wife of the famous American actor, film director, race car driver, and entrepreneur Paul Newman. They became an item at a young age and tied the knot shortly after establishing their love before the famous actor entered the limelight, and their marriage was dissolved. After their union ended, did Jackie Witte find love again?

Jackie Witte and her ex-husband Paul Newman. Photo: @1852dumplin

Source: Facebook

Paul Newman's first wife, Jackie Witte was an ambitious performer and artiste who hoped to advance in the entertainment industry. But her dreams were stalled by the life of a family woman and she had to care for her children and ensure stability.

Profile summary

Full name Jacqueline Witte Gender Female Date of birth September 1929 Date of death 1994 Zodiac sign Virgo Age at death 64 years old Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blond Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Paul Newman Children 3 Profession Actress, model

Who was Paul Newman's first wife?

Jacqueline Witte was born in the United States of America in September 1929. She was an American struggling to build a career in the entertainment industry while pursuing education.

After high school, she went to college, where she met and fell in love with her ex-husband while doing summer stage work in 1949. Witte was 19 years of age, while Newman was 24 years and a Navy veteran.

Jackie Witte's movies

Witte did not land significant roles in her acting career. Her decision to remain a housewife and care for the family while her husband struggled to build a flourishing career in the industry influenced this.

Paul Newman in a publicity portrait issued for the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jackie Witte married to?

Jackie married Paul Newman after he returned home from serving in the Navy during World War II. They wedded earlier than people could think of, and it raised speculations. Some argued that the early marriage was because Witte was pregnant, but later, it became glaring that the couple was head over heels in love and could not wait to walk down the aisle.

They also shared a similar objective and career: success in the film industry. That prompted them to take the bold step and work together to attain their dream. So the lovebirds exchanged vows on 27 December 1949 before family, friends and well-wishers.

How many children did Paul Newman and Jackie Witte have?

Their marriage produced three children: Scott, Susan Kendall, and Stephanie. Jackie Witte's children were born in 1950, 1953, and 1954, respectively.

What happened to Paul Newman's first marriage?

While Jackie Witte's spouse hoped to land leading roles in plays and movies, Jackie put her acting career on hold and pursued a career as a model full-time. But things began to go south after the family relocated to Cleveland; Newman had to cater to the family business, pursue a Master's degree, and bid for acting roles.

After Newman met actress Joanne Woodward in 1953 while they were working on Broadway for the movie, Picnic, he became increasingly absent from home and his semi-stay-at-home wife. He was always out in Manhattan working and socialising with his artiste friends, and his bond with Woodward grew.

Jackie became suspicious, and things worsened until they could no longer hold the union. They divorced in 1958 after nine years of marriage, and Paul married Woodward in the same year.

Did Jackie Witte ever re-marry?

There is no report of Jackie Witte's re-marriage. After the divorce from her celebrity husband, she completely went off the grid.

What happened to Paul Newman's son?

Paul Newman and Jackie Witte's son, Scott, took after his father and pursued an acting career. What was Paul Newman famous for? He is known for his appearance in films such as The Towering Inferno, Breakheart Pass, and the 1977 film Fraternity Row. He was a promising young talent until his untimely death in November 1978.

Scott died as a result of substance and drug abuse. His death moved his father to open a centre known as the Scott Newman Center for Drug Abuse Prevention in memory of his son.

What happened to Jackie Witte?

Jackie Witte disappeared from the mainstream media after her failed marriage and focused more on caring for her children. She lived until 1994, meaning Jackie Witte's age was 64 when she died.

Paul admiring his second wife, Joanne Woodward, at the beach during a break in the shooting of the film Exodus. Photo: Franco Fedeli/Reporters Associati & Archivi/Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Information about the cause of her death and where it happened have not been shared with the public. Jackie Witte's photos featuring the model and her ex-husband are rife in the media.

Who did Paul Newman leave his money to?

The Hollywood actor and philanthropist willed his fortune to his second wife and Newman's Own Foundation. But his assets and estates still caused some rift between his family and his foundation. The Newman's Own Foundation eventually allocated funds to charity organisations. Instead of his daughters receiving $400,000 yearly, the payments were cut in half.

Jackie Witte's net worth

Jackie's exact net worth is not public knowledge, but earnings from the alimony and divorce benefits she got from her ex-husband added up to whatever net worth she had.

Jackie Witte was an actress and model who became the stay-at-home wife of the American actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Paul Newman. They were married until Newman rose to fame, and their union ended after nine years. After the divorce, Jackie disappeared from the limelight while her ex-husband became one of the biggest names in the industry at that time.

Source: Briefly News