Iconic Western drama Walker, Texas Ranger, has seen some immense talent rising from the cast, who achieved more success in the entertainment industry. Actor Calvin Lane has also seen a significant rise in his career since his appearance in the show. Where is he today and what do we know about his life?

The actor began his acting career on ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’. Photo: @nickmartineau and @jmsaasta on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to online sources, the star has seemingly taken a step back from acting in recent years and turned to a more spiritual approach, starting his ministry with his wife under the Jesus Christ Apostolic Outreach Ministry. Founded in 2015, they aim to bring the word of God to jails and organise relevant fundraisers to keep the cause going. Here is a summary of what we know of him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Calvin Lane Nickname ‘Big guy’, 'the tallest man' Date of birth 5 September 1970 Age 52 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace East Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Wilmer, Texas, USA Current nationality American Marital status Cynthia Lane (2011) Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 150 kg (most commonly reported) Height 229 cm Hair colour Black (currently bald) Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actor, model Native language English Net worth $600,000

According to online reports, he had a life-threatening health scare while young. He went on a field trip with his group during his cub scout days and ended up out of a contaminated stream with other boys. Some children passed away, but he was lucky to get away with his life. However, he contracted spinal meningitis following the incident, leaving the last effects. He did eventually make a full recovery.

Regarding Calvin Lane’s brother, like many other aspects of his life, little is known about his family. Whether he has any siblings remains unconfirmed, and we also do not know if he has any children with his wife.

Calvin Lane’s age

He was born on 5 September 1970, making him 52 years of age at the time of writing. He turns 53 years old on 5 September 2023. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Calvin Lane’s height and weight

A comparison photo of Calvin Lane and Shaq that circulated a few years ago on the social media platform Reddit caused a specific focus on the actor's height, as only a few people tower over the former NBA heavyweight.

Calvin Lane’s height is a staggering 229 cm, making him significantly taller than most. In comparison, Shaquille O'Neal's height is 216 cm.

The star towers over most. Photo: @jmsaasta on Twitter and u/kingy20691 on Reddit (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who plays Felix in Walker, Texas Ranger?

As mentioned, he rose to stardom practically overnight after his role in Walker, Texas Ranger. He played the character of Felix, which truly put him on the map.

What movies and TV shows has Calvin Lane been in?

Besides his role as Felix, Calvin Lane’s movies and shows are as follows:

Walker, Texas Ranger (1995)

Ghostbite (1996)

Going to California (2001)

One Less Tear (2003)

Calvin Lane’s net worth

Sources vary on the exact value of the actor, but the most widely reported net worth for the former actor is $600,000. This net worth is primarily due to his acting roles, but he has left the entertainment world behind to pursue a different way of life.

Calvin Lane's career significantly changed from acting to working on his passion: ministry shows. Moreover, his professional endeavours have changed with his career change.

