South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has released his latest single, Guess Who's Back

The rapper caused hype for the song when he released a grammatically incorrect poster

Following the much-anticipated drop, the song has received some mixed responses from online users

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently dropped his much-anticipated single, Guess Who's Back. Nyovest caused hype for the song when he released a poster that was grammatically incorrect.

Now, the rapper has finally given fans a taste of what he has been working on in the studio. For some time now, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has been said to have fallen off. After the death of his nemesis, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, people said Cassper lost relevance.

Podcaster Slik Talk even said Cassper is trying to resurrect his career or maintain the little relevance he still has by beefing with young podcasters and streaming on Twitch.

Following the much-anticipated drop, people relayed mixed reactions to it. With the majority saying he nailed it.

What Mzansi has to say about Cassper's new drop

Fans are loving this new Cassper Nyovest drop:

@Pride_Nomhle stated:

"Solid 8.5! Beat goes hard, bars even harder. Missed this Cassper energy."

@Ndila_001 replied:

"There is a battle of pronouns this morning, between 'Guess Whose Back' vs 'Guess Who’s Back'. I still say that this was well calculated, and y’all fell for the bait, now the album is trending well. Smart move, Cassper Nyovest. Drop that thing."

@RealSihleIV stated:

"Cassper Nyovest just reminded us why he’s a legend. ‘Guess Who’s Back’ is out now!"

@Tshepo_Ranko argued:

"Okes, please listen to this Cassper jam. It’s nice. It’s really nice."

@SiphoKeNna exclaimed:

"Heh, bathong! Cassper's dropped a banger. He is rapping, y'all."

@ThaboTheBoy_ reacted:

"POV: Showing up at the party after texting 'I’m staying in tonight.' Plot twist! #GuessWhosBack , love this new Cassper Nyovest energy."

Meanwhile, many people are still not loving the track:

@Oriana_RSA advised:

"Nah, Cassper Nyovest must focus on Twitch, playing Call of Duty with ama2000s because now he’s releasing music to deter us."

@Logan Miles said:

"Cassper Nyovest’s voice seems to be irritating on this song. He really must sit down, enjoy being a married Man. His music career can never be resurrected!"

@Mo_Odi_ argued:

"Cassper’s song just ruined my day. He definitely is NOT back. In his flop era."

Podcasters beef with Cassper

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest was dragged by young podcasters on the Open Chat Podcast.

This was in response to the salty remarks he made on his Twitch live stream, which did not sit well with one of the presenters.

"He is narcissistic and selfish. Why is he the only one that people have issues against. MacG, AKA, Riky Rick, Emtee and even A-Reece. Now it is me. Does he not think that there is something wrong that he is doing?" he asked. "Bro, I have given Cassper his flowers so many times...stupid boy," he remarked.

