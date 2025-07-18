UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis mocked Khamzat Chimaev’s beard by posting a clean-shaven selfie, turning up the heat ahead of their title clash in August

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has thrown a jab at his rival for next month’s fight in Chicago on 16 August, Khamzat Chimaev. The two undefeated fighters will battle it out for the crown in what has become one of the most anticipated bouts in the UFC.

Source: Getty Images

In a post on X, the reigning champion, who defeated Sean Strickland in February, appeared to poke fun at Chimaev’s beard by sharing a clean-shaven photo of himself.

Du Plessis will be aiming to defend his title when he faces Chimaev, who has been tipped by former UFC champion Luke Rockhold to have the upper hand. But it appears the fight has already started, as seen by the sharp reply, Du Plessis gave Chimaev.

How did the fans react to the jab?

@OptionsTrigger:

"Fully shaved DDP."

@BiGBeNKO37:

"Khamzat is a different animal, though... he's not fighting Izzy or Strickland."

@Goatziev:

"Khamzat might be in for a rough fight if it goes beyond Round 1."

@MaDJEric:

"I can't wait for this matchup. No telling who's going to win."

@B3NJAMII:

"Dricus DuPenis had a good run. His shelf life is coming to an end… at the hands of Bomboclart Chimaev."

@UAPReportingCnt:

"🤣🤣"

@BaldsonKevin:

"I don’t see how DDP wins, but wouldn’t be surprised if he does, because DDP always manages to pull through."

@Degen__inc:

"Lmfao."

@AlexiosKonstan:

"Can't wait for this 🔥"

@VelutaMMA:

"Dricus treating this like a UFC fight and a comedy roast — Chimaev better be ready for punches and punchlines. 😭🔥"

@NobodyIsOurGuy:

"DDP via putting his finger down the barrel of Khamzat's shotgun so it fires backwards into him..."

This is not the first time, the two fighters have trolled each other online.The stakes have never been this high as the days approach for the big fight.

In May, Chimaev posted a photo featuring Du Plessis’ team alongside five doughnuts and a laughing emoji, sparking plenty of reactions on social media.

While some fans saw it as harmless banter, others viewed it as a calculated dig, possibly implying the team was soft, out of shape, or not ready for a serious fight.

The laughing emoji added to the insult suggested that Chimaev found Dricus du Plessis' team ridiculous or weak.

Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight record

Du Plessis, the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, boasts a 23-2-0 record, with notable victories over Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. On the other hand, Chimaev remains undefeated at 14-0-0, having secured wins against Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman.

Their clash at UFC 319 is highly anticipated, with fans and analysts considering it one of the most significant middleweight title fights in recent years.

