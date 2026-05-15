Dricus du Plessis soaked up the spotlight in New York as UFC fans swarmed the South African star throughout a blockbuster fight weekend

The former UFC middleweight champion appeared relaxed and confident while enjoying the city, with social media clips showing the massive attention he continues to attract overseas

Du Plessis’ appearance at UFC 328 also reignited conversations around his road back to the title picture after a dramatic shake-up in the middleweight division

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South African MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis was in New York for UFC 328, which featured a blockbuster middleweight clash between Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis looks on before his middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Centre on August 16, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Image: Geoff Stellfox

Source: Getty Images

Chimaev, who defeated Du Plessis in August 2025, suffered his first-ever professional loss after Strickland edged him via split decision in a tightly contested bout on Saturday, 9 May 2026, in front of 17,783 fans at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

It was also Strickland’s second UFC middleweight title triumph. The 35-year-old first captured the 185-pound belt in September 2023 before losing it in his first title defence against Du Plessis in January 2024.

The fact that Chimaev was dethroned by a fighter previously beaten by Du Plessis could serve as encouragement for the South African star in his pursuit of reclaiming the championship.

Dricus du Plessis receives a huge reception from fans

Stillknocks was part of the crowd cheering Strickland on, and he later shared moments from the event with fans and followers on social media.

Du Plessis posted a carousel of images and videos while enjoying his time in the Big Apple. He gave South Africans a glimpse into the UFC atmosphere, including a clip showing the loud reception he received from fans as he walked to his seat before the main event.

The reaction from spectators showed the popularity of the former UFC champion, with several fans rushing to greet him and take selfies. From the moments shared by the South African fighter, it was evident that he thoroughly enjoyed his stay in New York City and remains hugely admired by MMA supporters in the United States.

Fans on Instagram found the moments both hilarious and heartwarming.

@ninama wrote:

“Even Super Mario wanted a pic.”

@gansevoort commented:

“A rooftop for champions.”

@the.6foot added:

“All your South African brothers are here to support you. We believe in DDP.”

@blunt said:

“Nice one, DDP, enjoy life, bro.”

As seen in the post below.

Dricus du Plessis focused on reclaiming the UFC title

Du Plessis has made it clear that he is not interested in hype-driven or money fights. Instead, his focus remains on bouts that could fast-track his return to the championship. While acknowledging that the UFC could have different plans for the division, Du Plessis questioned the logic of fighting opponents riding only a two-fight winning streak.

Although his next opponent has not yet been officially announced, expectations remain high that Du Plessis could face another top-five middleweight contender as he positions himself for another title shot in 2026.

Dricus Du Plessis walks on stage during the UFC 319 ceremonial weigh-in at Radius Chicago on August 15, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Image: Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

Caio Borralho travels to South Africa for Dricus

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis dismissed growing calls for a comeback fight against Brazilian contender Caio Borralho after a tense online exchange spilt into real life in Johannesburg.

Borralho posted a video from Johannesburg on Monday, 27 April 2026, revealing that he had flown in to confront du Plessis directly.

Source: Briefly News