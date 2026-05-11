Caster Semenya shared a rare Mother’s Day post featuring her wife and two daughters, giving fans a first public glimpse of her family

The Olympic champion’s post quickly went viral, drawing emotional reactions and mixed comments across social media

The moment comes amid Semenya’s continued public battles off the track, including her criticism of global athletics leadership and ongoing legal discussions around eligibility rules

South Africa’s athletics queen and former champion Caster Semenya took time on Sunday, 10 March 2026, to share a rare glimpse of her family on Mother’s Day.

Caster Semenya pictured with her wife Violet RaseboyaImage:@castersemenya

Source: Instagram

Semenya posted a heartfelt social media update featuring her wife, Violet Raseboya, and their two daughters, Oratile and Oarabile, winning hearts online. The Olympic gold medallist, who recently criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC), showed the faces of her children for the first time.

“Blessed,” she captioned the post.

Caster and Violet married in 2015 and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in January.

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Social media users react to the family moment

South Africans flooded the post with comments:

@tabiacharlesrealtor:

“Happy Mother’s Day 😍😍”

@_dimple.doodle:

“Guys, you know adoption exists, right? 😹😹”

@harrisonmyleskenya:

“Beautiful family 😍😍”

@kenyakallogontse:

“Beautiful kids, the Semenyas”

@gerhard.saaiman:

“Didn’t see this coming 💦💦”

@thobilejaphta:

“Your babies are so beautiful 🥹🩷”

@martie_human:

“You deserve every single blessing that comes your way”

@salaminamosese:

“Love this”

@wholehaze:

“Happy Mother’s Day 😍😍❤️”

@tt9lalam:

“Beautiful family 🔥🔥🙌 awesome”

As seen in the post below:

How did Semenya start her family?

Semenya has previously spoken about how she and Violet started their family through artificial insemination. In this process, the donor is placed directly into the uterus of the partner carrying the pregnancy, in this case, Violet, meaning the child is biologically linked to the birth mother.

Semenya, a two-time Olympic 800m champion, has also recently voiced strong criticism of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The decision, announced in a 10-page policy document on Thursday, 26 March, is set to take effect from the Los Angeles Olympics in July 2028.

In July 2025, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Semenya was denied the right to a fair trial by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court after her 2023 appeal was dismissed, a development that briefly reopened her long-running legal battle over athletics eligibility rules.

South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the women's 800m during the IAAF Diamond League competition on May 3, 2019, in Doha. Image: Karim JAAFAR

Source: Getty Images

Semenya has consistently argued that World Athletics discriminates against her by requiring athletes with differences in sex development to reduce their testosterone levels to compete in the women’s category. The governing body maintains that the regulations are necessary to protect fair competition in female sport.

Semenya's attempts at challenging the World Athletics rules in 2019 failed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Then, in 2023, the ECHR made a ruling in favour of Semenya in a case related to testosterone levels in female athletes.

Claims surface over viral image said to be Caster Semenya as a teen

Briefly News previously reported that an unverified image being claimed to show South African running sensation Caster Semenya as a teenager is doing the rounds on social media.

Source: Briefly News