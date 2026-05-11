Siya Kolisi shared a deeply emotional Mother’s Day tribute on Instagram, honouring the memory of his late mother

The Springboks captain’s post sparked an outpouring of love from fans and followers, who flooded the comments with messages of love

Beyond rugby, Kolisi continues to draw attention for his strong focus on family, often sharing personal moments involving his children

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Springboks captain Siya Kolisi moved hearts online on Sunday, 10 May 2026, with an emotional Mother’s Day post as he remembered his late mother.

Siya Kolisi's emotional Mother's Day post moves South Africans. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The 34-year-old Zwide-born rugby star, who recently spoke emotionally about leaving the Sharks, shared his feelings on Instagram with millions of followers on a day when many celebrate their mothers.

Kolisi’s mother was Phakama Kolisi. She gave birth to him when she was very young, around 16 or 17 years old. He grew up in Zwide in the Eastern Cape. Sadly, she passed away when Siya was about 15 years old. After her death, he was mainly raised by his grandmother, Nolulamile Kolisi.

Kolisi’s Instagram post featured an image of his late mother with the caption:

“Bekunzima namhlanje. Limited memories, but will always cherish them.”

As seen in the post below:

Fans react to Siya Kolisi’s emotional Instagram post

Many fans expressed their emotions in the comments section following Kolisi’s tribute.

@hannahsadiki:

“Sending love and a hug, sana lwami.”

@chimudzi:

“Big love always ubhuti wami.”

@miss_zods:

“We soldier on.”

@janewandrag:

“Beautiful.”

@zozostofile:

“She looks like your daughter.”

@cynthiabokwana:

“The resemblance yabantwana bakho bhuti, cherish the time you had nomama.”

Siya Kolisi is set for an emotional exit from the Sharks. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi’s family life and journey beyond rugby

Kolisi, once married to Rachel Kolisi, has two children. Nicholas Siyamthanda Kolisi, his eldest son, was born in 2015 and is about 11 years old in 2026. Keziah Kolisi, his daughter, was born in November 2017 and is about 8 years old.

Siya remains actively involved in his children’s lives and often shares family moments. He was seen with them at Sharkfest during a Sharks rugby match in December.

He also made a major career decision in June 2026, moving from the Sharks to the DHL Stormers to be closer to his children, who are based in Cape Town with their mother, Rachel Kolisi.

During a recent injury recovery period, Kolisi returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, spending time with family and sharing moments online, earning praise for balancing professional rugby with fatherhood.

Kolisi also adopted his younger half-siblings, Liyema (brother) and Liphelo (sister), in 2009. They had spent years in foster care and orphanages before joining his household in 2014. His bond with Liyema is well-documented, including a recent celebration of his younger brother’s first car shared on Instagram. Liphelo often appears in family posts and has been celebrated on birthdays by Kolisi and his family.

Siya Kolisi flaunts Mercedes G63 AMG

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed off his black Mercedes G63 AMG, prompting a frenzy online.

In another picture, he is seen gazing at the waves along what appears to be the Durban coastline. Other images show Kolisi enjoying Oros and food with his sibling, Liyema.

Source: Briefly News