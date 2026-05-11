Ngizwe Mchunu’s son has spoken out after a fire destroyed parts of their family home in Mbumbulu

He claimed the family was being targeted and said children were inside the home when the fire broke out

KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an arson case, while tensions continue to grow around Ngizwe Mchunu’s anti-illegal immigration protests

Ngizwe Mchunu's home in uMbumbulu was allegedly burnt down. Images: @MusaMzilikazi/X and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU NATAL —Ngizwe Mchunu’s son, Sbani Mchunu, has spoken out after a devastating fire destroyed parts of their family home in Mbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal.

The fire broke out on Sunday, 10 May 2026, and destroyed traditional rondavels as well as the main house at the Mchunu family property. The incident comes amid Ngizwe Mchunu’s controversial “March and March” protests, where supporters have been demanding that undocumented immigrants leave South Africa by 30 June.

"They want war", says Ngizwe's son

Speaking after the incident, Sbani said the family was deeply traumatised by what happened.

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“We are facing a hard situation," he said.

According to the son and other reports, everything that was in the two rondovels burned down.

"What’s even worse, there are children in this house that the arsonists didn’t even consider. From what I can see, these people want war," said Sbani

He further said he does not understand why this happened when all the marches and protests his father took part in were peaceful, with no violence or attacks reported

"They started this fight; what they are doing now is something else.”

See video of Sbani Mchunu speaking about the house fire:

Fellow activist Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba later visited the property and shared details about the damage caused by the blaze. According to Ndabandaba, furniture inside the home was badly damaged, while the flames destroyed several structures on the property.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

The fire has sparked heated debate online, with some of Ngizwe’s supporters blaming foreigners or people linked to them for the attack. Others questioned the circumstances surrounding the fire and claimed it may have been staged, pointing to videos circulating on social media that allegedly showed the house was empty at the time.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that an arson case has been opened. No arrests have been made yet as investigations continue.

Anti-illegal immigration marches continue

Last week, a wave of anti-illegal-immigration protests once again reached Durban, as supporters of the March and March movement took to the streets today, 6 May 2026. The protesters once again demanded stricter law enforcement and decisive action from authorities. The march, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma alongside Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi, drew significant attention both on the ground and online.

Ngizwe accuses Khumbuzo Ntshaveni of sowing division

Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu wasted no time and hit back at Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni following her heated remarks about anti-illegal immigration protests. Mchunu accused Ntshavheni of “tribalising” the marches against illegal immigration and said she had no right to involve the Zulu King, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, in an issue that had nothing to do with him. He further accused the minister of creating division at a time when people from different backgrounds were joining together in anti-illegal immigration marches across the country.

Source: Briefly News